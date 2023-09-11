This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

An effort on the local level and one at the state level have a similar goal -- bolstering the workforce. The fledgling North Dakota Office of Legal Immigration is focused on recruiting, supporting and retaining immigrant workers. Democratic Fargo state Sen. Tim Mathern pushed legislation establishing the office. He says it's not just a matter of bringing in workers, but of making them part of the state's demographic future. The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has a similar goal with its effort to attract young workers and integrate them into the community. It supplements educational and professional growth opportunities with programming such as brown bag lunches for interns and community mixers. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Nagel says Bismarck-Mandan might not boast some of the same amenities as larger cities like Minneapolis, but familiarizing young people with the possibilities the region does have to offer can help them appreciate the community. Both efforts should increase the odds that new workers will stay.

Down

There's no excuse for a state agency violating federal law. But the U.S. Labor Department says North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality did just that when it reprimanded an environmental scientist who contacted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with public water system safety concerns. The federal government's whistleblower investigation concluded that the employee's contact with the EPA was protected under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The agency ordered DEQ to remove the reprimand. Many details of the case haven't been made public. And DEQ hasn't commented. But at least the worker's rights have been protected.

Up

It’s fitting that local events continue to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. A run/walk and remembrance ceremony will be held in Bismarck, hosted by the Team Red, White & Blue nonprofit with support from the North Dakota National Guard. The walk starts at Steamboat Park at 5 p.m. and concludes at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near the entrance to Fraine Barracks. A ceremony will begin at 5:30. The memorial honors 29 North Dakota service members who died in the war on terror. The International Peace Garden will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Event at 11 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Site established in 2002.

Down

A white supremacist group stands accused in North Dakota of committing racial intimidation by defacing businesses and public property in Fargo. The North Dakota Human Rights Coalition and the Immigrant Development Center in their lawsuit accuse the Patriot Front group of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. The two nonprofits also allege Patriot Front posted “anti-immigrant propaganda” days after a man of Syrian descent fatally shot a Fargo police officer and wounded two others in July. Patriot Front hasn't publicly responded to the lawsuit. If the allegations are true, they're truly troubling.