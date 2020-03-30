Tribune editorial: Workers comp benefits critical amid pandemic

Up

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last week that extends workers’ compensation benefits to first responders and health care providers who contract COVID-19 on the job. It also provides up to 14 days of medical and wage replacement benefits if essential first responders are required to be quarantined. This is critical protection for those who are on the front lines of this pandemic. Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement and others are not only risking their health, but also financial security if they miss work due to exposure. It might be hard for workers to prove how they contract COVID-19. The state should work to make this program as accommodating as possible to first responders protecting our community.