Tribune editorial: Wild horses help make national park special

Wild horses and longhorn cattle shouldn’t be removed from Theodore Roosevelt National Park. There’s a special charm for park visitors to witness the horses and longhorns grazing in the Badlands.

The National Park Service has begun a review of its livestock management plan. The present horse management plan is based on a 1978 environmental assessment, and the longhorn plan goes back to 1970.

It makes sense to review the management plans after so many years. The Park Service has six options it’s considering, ranging from reducing herds over time to having no livestock or creating nonreproductive herds.

The wild horses roam in the South Unit of the park and the cattle in the North Unit. There’s an estimated 170 horses and nine longhorns. The Park Service usually rounds up horses once a year and culls a certain number from the herd for sale. In recent years, a contraceptive drug has been administered via darts to control the herd’s size.

The 1978 assessment had recommended a herd of 35-60 horses, but other experts say there should be at least 120 horses. If the herd gets too small it increases the chances of inbreeding.

Still, the horse herd shouldn’t be allowed to get too large. It’s a lot of work to manage the horses with the roundups even using helicopters. But the Tribune editorial board believes the effort is worthwhile.

The park is a special place to many North Dakotans, and the biggest tourist attraction in the state. Visitors can watch bison and other wildlife wander the hills. They can envision what drew the park’s namesake, Theodore Roosevelt, to the area in the 1880s.

Wild horses often are prominent in photos promoting the park. They are part of the park’s history, and it would be sad to see them removed.

The longhorns also are a reminder of cattle in the Old West. One of the concerns with the longhorns is the possible disease risk to bison. The Park Service will be looking at ways to prevent this.

The public has until April 15 to comment on the livestock proposals. Written comments can be submitted at bit.ly/34RP6Ig or mailed to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, PO Box 7, Medora, ND, 58645.

It’s an opportunity to share your thoughts as the Park Service decides on a plan. It probably will be a year before a decision is made.

The Tribune hopes the Park Service decides to keep a reasonable number of horses and longhorns in the park. The livestock help make the park a special place for many people.

