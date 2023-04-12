Sometimes what fails in the Legislature can be as important as what passes. This session has seen legislators reject a good number of bad bills.

Of course, what’s bad is open to interpretation. The Tribune editorial board has opposed a number of bills that have passed. Fortunately, Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed some of them.

Here are some of the bills the Tribune believed deserved to fail.

House Concurrent Resolution 3019 offered a watered-down version of term limits. If it had passed the Legislature it would have gone on the ballot for voters to decide. The resolution would have extended the number of years legislators could serve, and after a break they could have run again. It also added other state-elected offices to term limits.

The Tribune opposed the original term limits measure that voters easily approved. The Tribune believes voters always had the ability to limit terms of legislators and the governor by voting them out of office. However, voters favored the term limit measure and the Legislature shouldn’t try to weaken it.

A companion piece to HCR 3019, House Concurrent Resolution 3020, would have added 20 extra days to legislative sessions. As the Tribune noted in an earlier editorial we believe legislators have plenty of time to complete their work. If they want to save time they can eliminate the frivolous bills that tie up time during each session.

HCR 3020 was rejected this week in the Senate.

The House did the state a favor last week when it rejected Senate Bill 2384 that was for an optional 2023-24 interim legislative study of “the long-term health effects on human beings of vaccines.” There have been numerous federal and private studies of vaccines and there will be more. The Legislature isn’t equipped to do a deep dive into vaccines.

Also last week, the Senate barely managed to reject House Bill 1151 which would have prevented the North Dakota Game and Fish Department from banning big game baiting. The department uses bans to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.

A comment by Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, sums up the Tribune’s position: “We pay to hire the best staff with the best knowledge.” In other words, trust the experts.

Senate Bill 2231 was among the slew of bills targeting the transgender community. It would have barred school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents gave explicit approval. The bill passed both chambers, but Burgum vetoed it and the House failed to override.

Some legislators are determined, and House Bill 1522 was amended to include SB 2231’s provisions. And that's not the only issue that lawmakers have refused to let go of despite a veto.

Burgum also vetoed House Bill 1475 which would have raised the speed limit to 80 mph on the state’s interstates. The House failed to override, but the drive for the higher limit continues. A higher speed limit was amended into Senate Bill 2168 which updates speeding fines.

The Tribune opposed SB 2231 because we felt it infringed on the duties of schools and school boards. We are against the 80 mph limit because we believe it will result in more drivers going faster than 80, making our interstates less safe.

We know most bills are introduced in the belief they are in the best interest of the public. Still, some bills are best destined to fail because they fail to solve a problem or there’s no problem to solve.