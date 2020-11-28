Tribune editorial: Who’s first to get vaccine a tough call

The ethics committee has developed an extensive plan to get North Dakotans vaccinated. The state needs this strategy if it’s going to be successful. National health experts don’t expect widespread vaccinations to be complete until spring or early summer.

Hopefully, North Dakota will do a better job with vaccinations than it has done with COVID-19 antibody tests. In the spring the state purchased 178,000 serology tests with $3.68 million in CARES Act aid.

The serology tests can detect antibodies in a person’s blood. If someone who has never had symptoms of COVID-19 tests positive for antibodies, it’s an indication they already contracted the virus but were asymptomatic. The antibody tests can provide a window on the spread of the coronavirus, but experts say its usefulness is in the long-term.

About 8,000 of the tests have been used in the state. Dr. Andrew Stahl, the former interim state health officer, was going to ensure the serology tests’ accuracy through voluntary testing of recovered people. He left the office before completing the task, becoming the second person to leave the job during the pandemic. He was followed by Dr. Paul Mariani, who stayed less than two weeks.