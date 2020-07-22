Tribune editorial: Who gets what not always the best decision

The economic fallout from the pandemic and low oil prices will hurt North Dakota’s revenue flow this biennium and make budgeting for the next two-year cycle difficult.
That makes it even more important that available funds are used wisely. What’s wise, of course, is open to interpretation. There are two recent instances in which the Tribune editorial board questions the allocation of funds.
Last week The Associated Press reported the state distributed nearly $626,500 in performance bonuses to about 6% of the state’s more than 9,100 employees. The bonus program was approved by the Legislature about 20 years ago in an effort to reward, recruit and retain employees.
Many legislators, however, have cooled to the program, fearing rewarding a few can have a chilling effect on the many. Only 541 state employees received bonuses during a time when many North Dakotans are facing challenging times because of the pandemic.
This fiscal year 2020, just 26 of the state’s 53 agencies took part in the program. John Bjornson, who leads the Legislative Council, said his agency doesn’t participate because the bonuses “have a sense of unfairness to them.”
While the Tribune understands the desire to acknowledge excellent work and retain top performers, good judgment needs to be exercised. When it became apparent the pandemic and plunging oil prices would impact the state’s revenue, the bonuses should have been withdrawn.
The bonuses send the wrong message when Gov. Doug Burgum is asking state agencies to make spending cuts and seek more efficiencies. The bonuses may not be a lot of money in the scheme of things, but they have the potential of being a morale disaster.
The 2021 Legislature needs to review the program and see if there’s a better and more fair way to reward state employees.
The second instance of distribution of public funds the Tribune finds questionable involves the Payroll Protection Program intended to help businesses with loans during the pandemic. In North Dakota, more than $1.7 billion in federal aid will go to 19,700 businesses. Among the businesses is the Kilbourne Group which was approved for $558,000 to temporarily cover payroll for 27 employees.
The Kilbourne Group was founded by Burgum in 1996. While Burgum isn’t running the daily operations of the company while governor, it sends the wrong message with it taking public money.
Burgum doesn't accept public money in the form of his governor's salary, and he should carry over that commitment with Kilbourne. Burgum also has demonstrated he doesn't lack for money, being able to afford donating $875,000 to the Dakota Leadership PAC in a successful effort to unseat Underwood Republican state Rep. Jeff Delzer, with whom he has clashed.
Burgum wants to reinvent government and make it more efficient. That vision needs to start in the governor’s office.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!