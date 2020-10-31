Tribune editorial: When it’s over, ND GOP will retain control

It would be surprising if Republicans don’t sweep North Dakota statewide offices on Tuesday. In fact, it would be shocking if a Democratic-NPL challenger upset a GOP candidate.
The state has been bleeding red for more than 20 years, with GOP dominance stretching from statewide offices to the Legislature. The Democratic-NPL Party has never recovered from the retirements of U.S. Sens. Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad and the defeat of U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy.
With the exception of Heidi Heitkamp, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2013-19, Democrats have failed to make a dent in the red wall. The party has only itself to blame. There are no candidates from the 2016 ticket running again this year. Casey Buchmann, who challenged Brian Kroshus in 2018 in a special election for the Public Service Commission, is again challenging Kroshus for the PSC.
The revolving door of candidates prevents the party from building name recognition across the state. The party can’t give up on candidates even if they lose by a large margin the first time. That’s to be expected, especially if the opponent is the incumbent. The Democratic-NPL faces the long haul of recruiting candidates and keeping them in the public eye.
The party needs to find ways to promote “future stars” during off years so when they run they aren’t complete unknowns. It takes time and money, but otherwise the party will continue to flounder.
The Tribune editorial board didn’t endorse candidates this year in part because the pandemic made interviewing all the candidates difficult. The Tribune did take a stand against two measures placed on the ballot by the Legislature.
The Tribune recommends a vote against Measure 1, which would increase the membership of the state Board of Higher Education. We don’t believe adding members will resolve issues surrounding the board. In fact, more members may just intensify the problems.
We also believe Measure 2 should be rejected. The measure would make it more difficult for members of the public to get ballot initiatives passed. It’s a power grab by the Legislature and shouldn’t be tolerated.
The race for state superintendent could be interesting. Parties don’t endorse candidates but can give letters of support. The Republicans provided a letter to incumbent Kirsten Baesler over Brandt Dick. It will be interesting to see if Baesler’s personal problems have an impact on her reelection.
Republicans have such a grip on power in North Dakota that they can afford to fight among themselves without worrying that they will give Democrats an edge. That’s demonstrated in the District 8 legislative race.
Gov. Doug Burgum backed newcomers David Andahl and Dave Nehring over incumbent Rep. Jeff Delzer. The governor had clashed with Delzer during the 2019 legislative session and endorsed Andahl and Nehring, providing them with financial support. Sadly, Andahl died of COVID-19 after winning the primary.
It’s ironic that when the election’s over, Delzer could get appointed to the Legislature to replace Andahl if he wins. It would create an interesting situation for the 2021 Legislature. Some Republicans are upset over what they consider meddling by Burgum in the election.
The Republican dominance doesn’t mean we shouldn’t vote. It’s important that we exercise our right to be heard because from the presidential contest down to county races, we can make a difference.
All indications point to a heavy turnout, and that will be a victory for everyone.
