Tribune editorial: When it’s over, ND GOP will retain control

It would be surprising if Republicans don’t sweep North Dakota statewide offices on Tuesday. In fact, it would be shocking if a Democratic-NPL challenger upset a GOP candidate.

The state has been bleeding red for more than 20 years, with GOP dominance stretching from statewide offices to the Legislature. The Democratic-NPL Party has never recovered from the retirements of U.S. Sens. Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad and the defeat of U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy.

With the exception of Heidi Heitkamp, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2013-19, Democrats have failed to make a dent in the red wall. The party has only itself to blame. There are no candidates from the 2016 ticket running again this year. Casey Buchmann, who challenged Brian Kroshus in 2018 in a special election for the Public Service Commission, is again challenging Kroshus for the PSC.

The revolving door of candidates prevents the party from building name recognition across the state. The party can’t give up on candidates even if they lose by a large margin the first time. That’s to be expected, especially if the opponent is the incumbent. The Democratic-NPL faces the long haul of recruiting candidates and keeping them in the public eye.