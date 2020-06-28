Tribune editorial: What statues go can’t be decided by mob action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The furious activity to topple or remove statues and monuments that protesters find offensive may seem outlandish to North Dakotans. However, we need to pause and realize the reason for the movement and its merits.

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t approve of mobs taking down statues under the cloak of darkness. We do understand why many of the statues and monuments create so much scorn. It goes beyond statues to include the names of parks, military bases and symbols. It’s a situation that’s been simmering for a while.

North Dakota isn’t immune to the demand for change. Earlier this year there was an attempt to rename Custer Park in Bismarck. Two mothers asked the Bismarck Park Board to rename the park because they felt Custer “is a reminder of violence and genocide.”

The board rejected the request but adopted a process for renaming parks and promised to create an educational marker to tell visitors about the park’s history, its namesake and area tribes.

The Spirit Lake Tribe did succeed in getting Sullys Hill renamed. Sullys Hill is on tribal land and served as a stark reminder of the Battle of White Stone Hill in which many Sioux died. The state’s congressional delegation supported the change.