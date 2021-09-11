Tribune editorial: We will never know the real toll from 9/11

Ann Nicole Nelson of Stanley would be 50 today if she hadn’t been killed on Sept. 11, 2001. By all accounts she was on an upward track with her career and life.

We can only speculate what a young woman with a passion for knowledge, love of travel and a desire to succeed would have achieved. What’s certain is what our nation lost on that day is unfathomable.

There were 2,977 people killed when four airliners were hijacked with two flying into the Twin Towers, one into the Pentagon and the fourth crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to retake the plane. They died preventing another attack on Washington, D.C.

Add to that the deaths of first responders attributed to their recovery efforts at Ground Zero. All that promise wasted. Children who never had a chance to grow up, people in the midst of flourishing careers that were never fully realized and families torn apart.

There’s no way to calculate our losses from the numbers. We will never know how many potentially great achievements never occurred because of the attacks. We do know that 9/11 forever reshaped our nation and world.