Tribune editorial: We still have faith to endure in dark times

No Jewish soldiers were identified by Edmonds or any of the other malnourished prisoners. A short time later, Edmonds would develop a plan to spare the American POWs from being taken on a forced march by the Germans. They were rescued by American troops after the German guards fled.

Edmonds returned to Tennessee, married and raised a family. He lived a quiet life, enjoyed going to nursing homes and hospitals to sing and cheer up the residents and patients. He didn’t talk about his wartime experiences, and his son didn’t learn about his father’s courage until one of his daughters decided to do a college paper on her late grandfather’s experiences as a POW.

It prompted the Rev. Chris Edmonds to track down some of the Jewish soldiers saved by his father, and they had never forgotten his courage. The story is told in “No Surrender,” the book written by Chris Edmonds and Douglas Century.

Why do we recount this story on the eve of Easter? Because Easter celebrates the resurrection of Christ, honors his sacrifice for others.

In that desolate camp, Edmonds and the other soldiers risked their lives to save buddies in danger because of their religion. They did what was right. They were, knowingly or not, following Christ’s path.