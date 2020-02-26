Tribune editorial: We shouldn’t tinker with our initiatives

The North Dakota Watchdog Network has rightfully shifted its priorities in the 2020 election. Its focus will now be on defeating a legislative proposal that would change how constitutional initiatives are approved.
The Tribune editorial board has been a strong supporter of the initiative and referral processes. It gives the public an avenue for reversing action it doesn’t agree with or taking action when nothing has been done. The Tribune doesn’t agree with all initiatives, but we like the ability of the public to be involved.
The North Dakota Watchdog Network launched an initiative effort last year to counter the legislative proposal. However, Dustin Gawrylow, the network’s managing director, said it’s unlikely the network will gather enough signatures to get on the ballot. They need to collect 26,904 signatures by June 8 to submit to the secretary of state.
It might be less confusing to have just one measure on the ballot related to initiative measures. Informing voters about the legislative proposal will be crucial and will probably take more than just an effort by the network.
Under the legislative proposal, any initiated constitutional measures approved by voters would go to the Legislature for approval. If legislators rejected a measure, it would go back to voters and be enacted if they approved it again.
It would give the Legislature temporary veto power over measures and force supporters to get public approval twice. If a measure is rejected, it would lengthen the process and probably make it more difficult.
It’s an attempt to make the process more difficult, something legislators have tried to do over the years. There’s a feeling by some lawmakers that the public is intruding on their turf. They imply the public doesn’t have the knowledge to enact measures.
Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, a driving force behind the ballot measure, argues that groups outside of the state are misusing the initiative process. He points to Marsy’s Law, passed by voters in 2016, as an example. The measure was solely funded by California billionaire Henry Nicholas, who poured more than $2.3 million into the initiative.
Marsy’s Law guarantees crime victims and their families the right to participate in judicial proceedings and expands their privacy rights. Marsy’s Law has been interpreted differently across the state, and issues surrounding it still haven’t been resolved.
The Tribune opposed Marsy’s Law, but voters liked the idea and easily approved it. Local supporters worked hard to get it approved.
While North Dakotans may not like outside money and influence on our elections, if they agree with a measure they will support it. Nicholas' involvement in Marsy’s Law was well-publicized, so it’s doubtful many voters were deceived.
While the Tribune believes Marsy’s Law is a terrible law, we still support the initiative process. We don’t think the process should be diluted. The public doesn’t always agree with laws passed by the Legislature, so legislators shouldn’t expect to like all ballot measures.
Gawrylow hopes to build a coalition to oppose the legislative measure. We hope he’s successful, because we don’t want to see the public lose its ability to make a difference.