Tribune editorial: We shouldn’t tinker with our initiatives

The North Dakota Watchdog Network has rightfully shifted its priorities in the 2020 election. Its focus will now be on defeating a legislative proposal that would change how constitutional initiatives are approved.

The Tribune editorial board has been a strong supporter of the initiative and referral processes. It gives the public an avenue for reversing action it doesn’t agree with or taking action when nothing has been done. The Tribune doesn’t agree with all initiatives, but we like the ability of the public to be involved.

The North Dakota Watchdog Network launched an initiative effort last year to counter the legislative proposal. However, Dustin Gawrylow, the network’s managing director, said it’s unlikely the network will gather enough signatures to get on the ballot. They need to collect 26,904 signatures by June 8 to submit to the secretary of state.

It might be less confusing to have just one measure on the ballot related to initiative measures. Informing voters about the legislative proposal will be crucial and will probably take more than just an effort by the network.