Tribune editorial: We must treat rare visitors with caution

In late June Bismarck was reminded that it’s not as metropolitan as many may believe. First, a mountain lion was captured on a home surveillance video on North 11th Street. Then a moose was spotted wandering around the city near the Capitol grounds.

It’s not the first time that mountain lions and moose have come into the city. It’s rare enough, though, to spark the interest of residents.

However, we must respect wild animals and give them space. If not, there’s a good chance they will have to be put down.

Sue Olson, who lives on North 11th Street and caught the mountain lion on video taking an early morning stroll through her backyard, understands the need for caution. Olson and her husband warned neighborhood residents of the potential danger.

There’s never been a documented case in the state of a mountain lion attacking a person. But there could always be a first time, according to Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Her advice: If you encounter a mountain lion, raise your arms to make yourself bigger, yell and slowly back away.

State wildlife officials think the lion spotted in Bismarck is a young one. Tucker thinks it “took a wrong turn.”

The last mountain lion known to enter Bismarck was in January 2019. Bismarck police killed the mountain lion near the Municipal Ballpark out of an abundance of caution. Police also killed a lion near the former Home Depot building in north Bismarck in November 2009.

The lion spotted last month could suffer the same fate if it turns up again in the city.

The moose sighting last month also wasn’t the first for the Bismarck area. In November 2019 a moose took a tour of north Bismarck before walking out of the city. In October 2016 a moose went sightseeing, traveling by the Bismarck Tribune building and the Capitol grounds before departing.

Unfortunately, a moose that entered north Mandan in December 2014 suffered a sad fate. The moose, nicknamed “Bill” by fascinated residents, was shot and killed by police because of safety concerns.

It’s understandable why people are thrilled to see wildlife in the city. How often do you get to see a beautiful creature up fairly close? Still, keep your distance and alert authorities. Don’t do anything to stress the animals, because that could have dire consequences for people, property or the animals.

There’s a certain charm in knowing wildlife can wander into Bismarck or Mandan. Being along the Missouri River provides habitat for wildlife. However, a wrong turn can lead them into the city and unintended problems.

We should feel lucky to have occasional sightings, and at the same time we need to be extra careful. People and traffic can be very scary to wildlife. Give them space and hope for a safe exit.

