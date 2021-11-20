Tribune editorial: We must lessen the rhetoric to find success

President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday amid hopes it will provide overdue improvements and boost the economy. It should be a time of celebration, but for some it has prompted a declaration of war.

That’s unfortunate because a divided nation will continue to struggle to recover.

The Senate voted 69-13 to pass the bill with 19 Republicans joining all the Democrats in support of the measure. Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota joined the bipartisan effort to pass the bill.

In the House, where the bill passed 228-206, only 13 Republicans backed the bill. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., voted against it. The Tribune editorial board wishes Armstrong had voted for the bill. There has been tremendous pushback in the House, some of it vicious, directed at the 13. One man has been charged for threatening a Republican representative from New York who voted for the bill. There’s talk of taking away the committee assignments of the 13.

In the Senate it has been quiet, partially because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted for the bill. Cramer was in North Dakota last week touting the benefits of the bill that provides funding for roads, bridges and broadband expansion.

Infrastructure needs have been discussed for years without action. President Donald Trump promised an infrastructure bill but never delivered. Yes, Biden’s legislation has a high price tag, which reflects the nation’s many needs. We have waited too long to fix the crumbling roads and bridges.

It’s unfortunate the bill couldn’t garner more bipartisan support in the House. While members of Congress work together on less-controversial legislation, they allow political intransigence to stall essential legislation for years.

It’s ridiculous some Republicans want to punish the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill because they believe it will benefit their districts, states and the nation. It’s also foolish of the progressive Democrats who didn’t vote for the bill because they want it paired with Biden’s massive domestic policy bill.

Trying to gain political advantage by opposing everything introduced by the other party hurts the nation. The increasingly nasty rhetoric and even suggestions of violence are driving the political parties and the public further apart.

It’s not just a problem on the national level, as it creeps into politics across the country. While North Dakota Republicans enjoy large majorities in the Legislature, they are more regularly fighting among themselves.

During last week’s special session, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, apologized after the fallout from his attack on leadership. The apology, however, was difficult for many to understand.

The decline in civility has begun to take a toll. In the last two weeks two well-respected legislators announced plans not to seek reelection. Both cited the waning civility and decorum as one of the reasons for leaving.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, has been in the Legislature since 2013, and Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, since 2015. They have been strong voices for education, families and other issues. The state will miss their reasoned approach.

It’s sad that the increasing angry rants can drown out those who offer commonsense solutions. Everyone needs to tone down the rhetoric and pursue compromise.

