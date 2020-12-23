Tribune editorial: We have plenty to celebrate on Christmas

As 2020 winds down it’s doubtful the year will be fondly remembered by many people.

Yet, there are many reasons to celebrate this holiday season. The arrival of vaccines brings hope of COVID-19 eventually being controlled in 2021; Bismarck and Mandan schools will return to in-person learning next month; and the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped.

The improved numbers related to COVID-19 in North Dakota have been attributed to a statewide mask mandate and other safety protocols. That means that people by large have heeded the requirements to fight the pandemic.

Some of the gloom surrounding Christmas should be lifted and spirits should be higher. Christmas is the season of hope, the time we celebrate the birth of Christ, the ultimate good news.

Still, The Associated Press reported a survey found just 22% of Americans feel extremely festive this year compared to 49% in 2019. What’s surprising is that more than half polled last year didn’t feel extremely festive. Maybe we didn’t realize in 2019 how good we had it.

Every generation seemingly has to endure a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a war, a Great Depression, 9/11 or a pandemic. While the last few months have been difficult, the challenges haven’t been unique to us.