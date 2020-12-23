Tribune editorial: We have plenty to celebrate on Christmas

As 2020 winds down it’s doubtful the year will be fondly remembered by many people.
Yet, there are many reasons to celebrate this holiday season. The arrival of vaccines brings hope of COVID-19 eventually being controlled in 2021; Bismarck and Mandan schools will return to in-person learning next month; and the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped.
The improved numbers related to COVID-19 in North Dakota have been attributed to a statewide mask mandate and other safety protocols. That means that people by large have heeded the requirements to fight the pandemic.
Some of the gloom surrounding Christmas should be lifted and spirits should be higher. Christmas is the season of hope, the time we celebrate the birth of Christ, the ultimate good news.
Still, The Associated Press reported a survey found just 22% of Americans feel extremely festive this year compared to 49% in 2019. What’s surprising is that more than half polled last year didn’t feel extremely festive. Maybe we didn’t realize in 2019 how good we had it.
Every generation seemingly has to endure a crisis of some kind, whether it’s a war, a Great Depression, 9/11 or a pandemic. While the last few months have been difficult, the challenges haven’t been unique to us.
At Christmas in 1918 the nation was emerging from a worldwide flu epidemic. The pages of The Bismarck Tribune that December reflected the relief and lingering concerns related to the epidemic. Around 1,300 people had died of the flu in North Dakota, though keep in mind the population was smaller at the time.
Bismarck had a population 4,913 in 1910 and 7,122 in 1920. Mandan’s population was 3,873 in 1910 and 4,336 in 1920. The state population was 577,056 in 1910 and 646,872 in 1920. Residents who went into isolation relied on the newspaper for news. There was no television or internet.
On Dec. 12, 1918, the Tribune reported that the “anti-flu” headquarters had been established in the federal building and people could go there for flu shots. The city health officer warned of flu hysteria and debunked rumors spreading in the city. Christmas was on a Wednesday, and the Bismarck School District announced students also would have Thursday and Friday off before returning to school. The short holiday break was due to the long “flu vacation” in the fall.
On Dec. 24, 1918, the Tribune reported a surge in cases in Alberta, Canada, and the fear that restrictions would be needed again.
Troubling times similar to what we have today.
On Dec. 10, 1950, author William Faulkner spoke to the Nobel banquet at Stockholm, Sweden. He had received the Nobel Prize for literature. What he said 70 years ago rings true today.
“I believe that man will not merely endure; he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance.”
Those qualities will help us overcome the pandemic. It gives us a powerful reason to celebrate this Christmas. A long year of sacrifice and loss that reaffirms our soul and spirit.