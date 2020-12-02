Tribune editorial: We could be at crossroads in COVID fight

There are signs of hope in the state’s fight against COVID-19. The number of active cases has been declining and the state’s positivity rate has fallen. Plus, recent polling shows many North Dakotans favoring safety protocols.
However, there is a dark cloud hanging over North Dakota and the rest of the nation. That’s the possibility of another surge in cases after travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving. There’s also the danger of an increase in cases from holiday shopping, Christmas travel and celebrations and colder weather forcing people into closer quarters.
The recent positive indicators are encouraging because they point to a change in attitudes. The polling was commissioned by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and North Dakota United, the state’s education and public workers union. The responses were gathered online by Coda Ventures of Nashville, Tenn.
Respondents, by 83%, believe wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are the best ways to stop the virus. Unfortunately, only 67% said they always wear a mask in public places. The polling also shows 78% favor some form of mandates and 54% believe businesses should be allowed to open, but with strict capacity limits and social distancing rules.
Gov. Doug Burgum, after months of urging personal responsibility, last month imposed a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surged. The mandate runs through Dec. 13. It’s uncertain what impact the mandate has had, but health officials argue that mask use can deter the spread of the coronavirus.
The polling shows the public favors reasonable steps, including a mandate, to stop the spread. The Legislature, meeting in an organizational session this week, needs to adopt a mask requirement for the regular session that starts next month. It will be no different than the dress code that’s already enforced.
Another positive finding from the polling is the willingness of North Dakotans to take a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine. Of the respondents, 62% said they would take the vaccine, 21% weren’t sure and 17% said they wouldn’t. The numbers are important because Molly Howell, immunization program manager, said 70% of those eligible for vaccine need to get it for the state to develop “herd immunity” and stop the spread.
There’s no way to downplay the importance of getting vaccinated. It’s the only way the state and nation will get back to a semblance of normal. One of the areas of concern involves getting back to in-person learning. At the moment there are various approaches to learning across the state.
The polling found that 42% of the households with children favor online learning; 35% support hybrid learning; and 23% want a return to schools.
Overall, the Tribune editorial board believes the polling confirms the need for mandates and safety protocols. It also highlights the importance of getting vaccinated. Once a vaccine gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration the public should feel confident in taking it.
We are getting weary of the impact of COVID-19, but there’s hope, we just need to be patient and follow safety protocols.
And get vaccinated.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!