Tribune editorial: We could be at crossroads in COVID fight

The polling shows the public favors reasonable steps, including a mandate, to stop the spread. The Legislature, meeting in an organizational session this week, needs to adopt a mask requirement for the regular session that starts next month. It will be no different than the dress code that’s already enforced.

Another positive finding from the polling is the willingness of North Dakotans to take a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine. Of the respondents, 62% said they would take the vaccine, 21% weren’t sure and 17% said they wouldn’t. The numbers are important because Molly Howell, immunization program manager, said 70% of those eligible for vaccine need to get it for the state to develop “herd immunity” and stop the spread.

There’s no way to downplay the importance of getting vaccinated. It’s the only way the state and nation will get back to a semblance of normal. One of the areas of concern involves getting back to in-person learning. At the moment there are various approaches to learning across the state.

The polling found that 42% of the households with children favor online learning; 35% support hybrid learning; and 23% want a return to schools.