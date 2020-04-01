Tribune editorial: We can’t allow researchers to be correct

University of Washington researchers offered some sobering projections for North Dakota and other states. The university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation studied individual states and suggested what could happen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The projections aren’t intended to frighten people, but to give the public an idea of what could happen under present conditions. Gov. Doug Burgum called the Washington findings “directionally correct.”
The Tribune editorial board believes the Washington research offers valuable insights.
Researchers suggest the peak demand for hospital beds in the state will be reached May 1; that North Dakota will have 10 ICU beds to spare; that stricter social distancing will be needed; and the governor should issue a stay-at-home order in the next week.
The most disturbing part of the research: that 171 people will die in the next four months in North Dakota from COVID-19. Burgum said the death toll projection “is not acceptable to us.” The Tribune agrees with governor, and there’s no good reason we can’t prevent it from happening.
Being a rural state provides us with a natural advantage in that social distancing occurs in many areas on a regular basis, Still, we need to do better. Researchers believe North Dakota needs a stay-at-home order with people just going out for necessities. So far, Burgum hasn’t taken that step. The governor and other officials have been consistent in urging the public to practice key health tips, avoid going out and when they do to use social distancing.
The Tribune is not sure how enforceable a stay-at-home order would be. The thought of police or National Guard members stopping vehicles and quizzing people about their activities seems out of place in a democracy.
Rhode Island authorities were stopping vehicles with New York license plates and asking people why they were entering Rhode Island. They also were checking homes where New York vehicles were parked outside. They stopped the tactics when the New York governor threatened to sue.
If the pandemic gets worse, will neighboring states no longer maintain good relations? The Washington research projects South Dakota will be short 17 hospital beds, Montana 35 beds and Minnesota 247 beds. Will North Dakota say no if they come to us for help? We don’t think that will happen.
There are sister cities, Fargo-Moorhead, Grand Forks-East Grand Forks and Wahpeton-Breckenridge, where travel back and forth is a daily occurrence. North Dakota and South Dakota worked together in an effort to resolve some medical supply shortages. North Dakota has worked with its neighbors in good times and bad, and we don’t see that changing.
North Dakota officials are trying to steer us on the right path during the pandemic. The public can do a better job of following best practices. It’s not difficult to find situations in which social distancing isn’t being used.
There will be continued hardships and disappointments with the pandemic, but common sense will go a long way in helping us get through it. We can’t let the coronavirus allow us to forget the virtues that have made this nation strong.
