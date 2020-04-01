Tribune editorial: We can’t allow researchers to be correct

University of Washington researchers offered some sobering projections for North Dakota and other states. The university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation studied individual states and suggested what could happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The projections aren’t intended to frighten people, but to give the public an idea of what could happen under present conditions. Gov. Doug Burgum called the Washington findings “directionally correct.”

The Tribune editorial board believes the Washington research offers valuable insights.

Researchers suggest the peak demand for hospital beds in the state will be reached May 1; that North Dakota will have 10 ICU beds to spare; that stricter social distancing will be needed; and the governor should issue a stay-at-home order in the next week.

The most disturbing part of the research: that 171 people will die in the next four months in North Dakota from COVID-19. Burgum said the death toll projection “is not acceptable to us.” The Tribune agrees with governor, and there’s no good reason we can’t prevent it from happening.

