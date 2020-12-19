Tribune editorial: We can see the path to the end of COVID-19

This week has seen the most hopeful sign in the fight against COVID-19. The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine and the first vaccinations of health care workers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
With a second vaccine from Moderna expected to join the fight soon, there’s a path to victory. However, it’s a long path, with many Americans not expected to get the vaccine until spring or summer. It means we can’t become complacent about the coronavirus.
Gov. Doug Burgum has extended the statewide mask mandate until Jan. 18 and capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants until Jan. 8. Health officials believe the mandate has been effective, citing the drop in active cases in recent weeks.
Health officials caution that once you get vaccinated it doesn’t mean you should quit wearing a mask and following other safety protocols. Vaccinations need to be widespread before we can relax. The Tribune editorial board believes it makes sense to keep the mask mandate in place until the general public receives the vaccine.
A story by reporter Sam Nelson and a photo package by Mike McCleary on Dec. 12 serve as a reminder of why we must remain vigilant. Nelson describes how the medical staff at Sanford Health’s COVID unit has battled to treat and save patients. It continues to be a difficult time for the staff. They know they are putting their lives in danger when they go to work. That’s pressure most people don’t have to endure.
The number of cases may have declined, but people are still dying from COVID-19. There have been more than 1,100 deaths in the state. That means a lot of families and friends are grieving.
Our lives have been disrupted in many ways, but sacrifices have been necessary. Steps are slowly being taken to return some normalcy to our lives. Athletic events have resumed with some restrictions. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools have plans in place for a full return to in-person learning.
We need to be cautious because there could be another increase in cases if we don’t follow safety protocols and if we become careless over the holidays. Fortunately, the weather hasn’t been too cold, so residents haven’t been confined at home as much as in the past.
North Dakotans have coped with the pandemic since March and can deal with it for a few more months. Now is not the time to be lax; now is the time to be smart and safe until we have beaten the coronavirus.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!