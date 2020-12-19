Tribune editorial: We can see the path to the end of COVID-19

This week has seen the most hopeful sign in the fight against COVID-19. The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine and the first vaccinations of health care workers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

With a second vaccine from Moderna expected to join the fight soon, there’s a path to victory. However, it’s a long path, with many Americans not expected to get the vaccine until spring or summer. It means we can’t become complacent about the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Burgum has extended the statewide mask mandate until Jan. 18 and capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants until Jan. 8. Health officials believe the mandate has been effective, citing the drop in active cases in recent weeks.

Health officials caution that once you get vaccinated it doesn’t mean you should quit wearing a mask and following other safety protocols. Vaccinations need to be widespread before we can relax. The Tribune editorial board believes it makes sense to keep the mask mandate in place until the general public receives the vaccine.