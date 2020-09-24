Tribune editorial: We can govern safely during the pandemic

Legislators are making contingency plans for a hybrid 2021 session which makes sense to do. With COVID-19 numbers increasing in North Dakota and a looming flu season which could compound the situation, business as usual may not be possible.
Legislative leaders prefer to meet face-to-face, but realize that may not be possible. The Legislature convenes Jan. 5, less than four months from now and the pandemic will likely still be with us.
Many legislators are older with underlying conditions which make them prime candidates for complications with COVID-19. During a normal legislative session the committee rooms, hallways, galleries and chambers are crowded with people making social distancing nearly impossible.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee has adopted rule changes allowing legislators to vote remotely and recording their presence. Arrangements are being made for social distancing such as limiting or spreading out people in galleries and corridors along with other steps for health and safety.
Office space is being found for legislators who want to isolate. Committee testimony will be taken by telephone and online. Fortunately, legislators were in the process of expanding livestreaming and remote capabilities for legislative meetings and floor action.
These are all logical steps, but it will be difficult to adopt them and maintain transparency throughout the session. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is correct in pointing out that committee testimony will have to be arranged in advance. Spur of the moment calls or emails would be difficult to handle especially during hearings with intense interest.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, would like a mask mandate for legislators, noting it could be part of the dress code. That’s unlikely to happen with Republican leadership cool to the idea. It would set a good example for the public as health experts say masks are the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. The Tribune has advocated for the state to adopt a mask mandate.
Wardner told Tribune reporter Jack Dura that the Legislature has to be prepared to recess for weeks if there’s a spike in the coronavirus. He said it’s possible the session could stretch into the summer.
It’s a scenario no one wants, but everyone has to be realistic about the potential problems the pandemic can create. A lot of state employees could be working remotely from home and public access to the Capitol grounds could be tightened again.
Legislators and the public will need to be patient. Shortcuts can’t be taken, that’s how we lose transparency in government. The Legislature can be a model for the public on how to behave during the pandemic. It will be challenging, but we should be able to govern safely without sacrificing transparency. While it may take more time everyone will be safer.
