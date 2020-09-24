Tribune editorial: We can govern safely during the pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legislators are making contingency plans for a hybrid 2021 session which makes sense to do. With COVID-19 numbers increasing in North Dakota and a looming flu season which could compound the situation, business as usual may not be possible.

Legislative leaders prefer to meet face-to-face, but realize that may not be possible. The Legislature convenes Jan. 5, less than four months from now and the pandemic will likely still be with us.

Many legislators are older with underlying conditions which make them prime candidates for complications with COVID-19. During a normal legislative session the committee rooms, hallways, galleries and chambers are crowded with people making social distancing nearly impossible.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee has adopted rule changes allowing legislators to vote remotely and recording their presence. Arrangements are being made for social distancing such as limiting or spreading out people in galleries and corridors along with other steps for health and safety.

Office space is being found for legislators who want to isolate. Committee testimony will be taken by telephone and online. Fortunately, legislators were in the process of expanding livestreaming and remote capabilities for legislative meetings and floor action.