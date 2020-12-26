Tribune editorial: We can battle COVID-19 and help our businesses

Some commissioners expressed reluctance to take steps that benefited just one sector of the business community. The commission decided to form a stakeholder group to offer solutions for the hospitality industry.

The pandemic has dug its claws into the nation for nine months. It’s been necessary to place restrictions on businesses and the public in an effort to reduce COVID-19’s toll. Not enough has been done to compensate for the economic losses.

This month’s stimulus package in Congress covers a lot of ground. It provides help for renters, transportation systems and the arts (live stage venues, private movie theaters and the performing arts) and expands internet service for rural areas and reservations. The bill also provides individual payments.

There’s also $12 billion to make up for agricultural losses, a key issue for North Dakota.

State and local governments in North Dakota need to play a role in the recovery. We can’t rely on the federal government to solve all our ills. We understand the Bismarck commission’s desire not to favor one sector of the economy. There’s no doubt some businesses have suffered more under the restrictions. The Tribune believes these restrictions were necessary -- especially the mask mandate -- and need to remain in place for the next few months.