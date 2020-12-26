Tribune editorial: We can battle COVID-19 and help our businesses

It’s understandable that businesses in Bismarck and across the state want relief from hardships prompted by the pandemic. Who’s best to provide the relief -- federal, state or local -- remains to be seen. The Tribune editorial board believes it’s the responsibility of all of the above.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, CARES, in March. It provided a critical boost to the nation, but it has taken until this month for Congress to reach agreement on another stimulus package.
States have looked to the federal government for help, and local governments have looked to state governments for assistance. In many ways they all could have done more for the public.
This week the Bismarck City Commission heard pleas for help from businesses and organizations. Commissioners listened but didn’t take any definitive action.
The Downtowners Association asked the commission to rebate or prorate 2021 liquor license fees. Dusty Swenningson, general manager of the Roundhouse and the Elbow Room, urged commissioners to refund or waive liquor license fees for 2020 and 2021 and to freeze utility payments.
Swenningson also asked the commission to discontinue the practice of allowing establishments without a Class D liquor license to sell alcohol with takeout orders. The Downtowners disagreed with the request.
Some commissioners expressed reluctance to take steps that benefited just one sector of the business community. The commission decided to form a stakeholder group to offer solutions for the hospitality industry.
The pandemic has dug its claws into the nation for nine months. It’s been necessary to place restrictions on businesses and the public in an effort to reduce COVID-19’s toll. Not enough has been done to compensate for the economic losses.
This month’s stimulus package in Congress covers a lot of ground. It provides help for renters, transportation systems and the arts (live stage venues, private movie theaters and the performing arts) and expands internet service for rural areas and reservations. The bill also provides individual payments.
There’s also $12 billion to make up for agricultural losses, a key issue for North Dakota.
State and local governments in North Dakota need to play a role in the recovery. We can’t rely on the federal government to solve all our ills. We understand the Bismarck commission’s desire not to favor one sector of the economy. There’s no doubt some businesses have suffered more under the restrictions. The Tribune believes these restrictions were necessary -- especially the mask mandate -- and need to remain in place for the next few months.
Gov. Doug Burgum this week allowed bars and restaurants to return to normal hours while capacity limits remain in place. Restrictions will be needed because even with the arrival of vaccines, the coronavirus likely will be with us until summer.
So state and local governments need to find ways to help all sectors of society. The Legislature convenes on Jan. 5, and pandemic issues need to be priorities. The Bismarck City Commission shouldn’t wait for the Legislature to act.
It makes sense to the Tribune for the city to help the hospitality industry, whether that means waiving the liquor license fees or taking other steps. It would be a shame to see businesses fail now that we have a path to ending COVID-19. Our leaders need to be aggressive in the coming months fighting the pandemic and helping our businesses survive. We can do both.