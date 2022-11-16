Tribune editorial: We all benefit if felons find jobs, success

While many employers might be reluctant to hire former convicts, it can be rewarding. There can be bumps along the way, but it fills a need and has been successful for employers and employees.

Michael Standaert of the North Dakota News Cooperative profiled a number of businesses that have hired felons and made it work. The winning formula appears to be effort by both the employer and employee.

The employer has to care and be willing to put some time into helping the employee. You could say it takes some tough love. The felons might have addiction issues that they are trying to overcome. They also carry the stigma of serving time in prison. So an employer needs to understand the issues they are facing while requiring quality work.

The felons need to want to succeed and to overcome the demons that landed them in prison. While it’s not an easy situation, it can be workable.

Rick Gardner, the director of Rough Rider Industries, the job-training arm of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said those released from prison face three hurdles. They must find a job, transportation and housing.

If they can do all three they have a good chance of succeeding. If they are supporting a family, it’s important it’s a job that allows them to pay the bills.

There are certainly jobs available at the moment. Just about every kind of business is looking to fill vacancies. But not every business is willing to take a chance on someone who has served time.

James Owen, who owns Double J Manufacturing and Repair near Gackle, has been successful doing so. He acknowledges it takes an extra effort, but as a Christian he feels a responsibility to help those trying to get back on their feet.

People with felony records, of course, need the desire to become a meaningful part of society. It takes a joint effort for the situation to work.

In North Dakota, between 1,200 and 1,700 prisoners are released each year. About half of those are nonviolent offenders. About 7,000 people are on probation and parole each year. So there is a pool of potential workers for employers.

Employers need to understand what’s required when hiring felons and the expectations they need to set for the new employees. Everyone benefits when a former prisoner successfully transitions into society.

More employers like James Owen will make North Dakota a better place.