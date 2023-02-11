There are a number of bills before the Legislature that target COVID-19 vaccines, including one that aimed to ban the vaccines. The Tribune editorial board believes these bills are based on misinformation or misplaced fear, and should be rejected.

North Dakota reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020. As of Friday there have been 284,627 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,458 deaths. Nationally, there have been 102,736,819 cases and 1,110,364 deaths.

Who knows how high those numbers would be if the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines hadn’t been developed during the Trump administration. The vaccines were closely studied by federal agencies before receiving approval. It was a remarkable medical feat to develop the vaccines in such a short time.

Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, introduced Senate Bill 2384, to ban messenger RNA vaccines which include the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The bill also called for penalizing providers with a misdemeanor. Magrum later proposed an amendment to turn the ban into a study. The Senate passed the amended bill, sending it to the House.

A ban would be ridiculous. You would be telling North Dakotans they would have to go out of state to get vaccines that can protect them from COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the illness or prevent death.

There have been numerous studies done that show the effectiveness of the vaccines. Another study in North Dakota would be a waste of time and money.

Magrum doesn’t cite any real proof that the vaccines are harmful. He said he noticed a lot of obituaries for youth, implying they had to be from vaccines. Unfortunately, our youth die for a variety of reasons: drug overdoses, suicide, accidents and illnesses.

He also said he had two aunts who were vaccinated who died from blood clots. Again, he didn’t offer any evidence the vaccine and clots were related. His bill relies on hearsay.

Magrum and other legislators are still upset over mandates imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Health experts were learning more about COVID-19 as the pandemic progressed. If we knew in the beginning what we know now, some of the preventative steps wouldn’t have been taken.

Life spans in this nation have increased because of the vaccines developed to fight polio and numerous other illnesses. Yes, some people can react unfavorably to different vaccines, but that doesn’t mean they should be banned. Vaccines help the vast majority of people.

Magrum opposed mandates imposed during the pandemic, but he wants to take a more extreme step of taking life-saving vaccines away from the public. He wants the Legislature to do this despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of the vaccines.

Other bills before the Legislature would ban health care workers and colleges from promoting and mandating COVID-19 shots; ban and criminalize vaccination requirements, making it a misdemeanor; and require the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to study the effects of COVID-19 vaccines and cover the costs of those injured.

Many hospitals and nursing homes have had vaccine requirements for years. Requirements for flu shots are common. It makes sense that the people treating you have protection from the flu and other illnesses.

These bills aren’t based on solid medical research, but on fears often created by baseless claims on social media sites and far right commentators.

Unfortunately, North Dakota ranks among the bottom states for the number of residents vaccinated for COVID-19. The bills targeting vaccines and other efforts to fight the pandemic have the potential of creating an environment more susceptible to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The Legislature should reject them.