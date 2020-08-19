Tribune editorial: Vouchers for school events a smart move

The Bismarck Public Schools and Western Dakota Association are being smart in limiting attendance at school activities. They will need to be diligent in enforcing the rules at events.
It won’t be easy, and many people will be unhappy they will be unable to attend. Participating students will receive two to four vouchers that can be used to buy tickets. The number of vouchers will be determined by the size of the venue and the level of risk of the school districts involved.
The level of risk could vary among WDA schools, so the number of vouchers available could depend on the competing teams. The vouchers don’t cover just sports, but other activities such as music and drama.
Under state guidelines, no more than 500 can attend an event. That number drops depending on the size of the facility being used. For events that don’t require tickets, attendees are asked to voluntarily follow the guidelines.
Schools ask that no more than two attend for each participant, that social distancing be observed and that spectators leave the venue when their participant’s event is concluded. Voluntary compliance may be difficult, because people are used to watching other students they know.
The system has been developed for the safety of everyone involved. If the Bismarck schools should fall into the high-risk category, it’s possible all events will be canceled as happened in the spring.
Some families may have to decide whether parents, siblings or a combination get to attend an event. Family outings may no longer involve the entire family. Will the system turn students into scalpers, trying to buy or sell vouchers? It seems unlikely that students would turn the system into a for-profit venture.
The students and their families have a stake in the events, and it’s doubtful they would give up the opportunity to attend. In a case in which a student doesn’t have anyone available to attend, he or she likely will share the voucher with a classmate.
Bismarck schools are installing livestream cameras in the main venues so people can watch the events. A list of livestreamed events can be found on the WDA’s sports website at www.wdasports.org.
For the voucher system to work, it will require cooperation by all involved. Once inside the venue, people need to follow social distancing guidelines. Wearing masks remains a valuable precaution.
After nearly six months of the pandemic, people should have adjusted to the necessary safety steps. Unfortunately, too many people still want to conduct daily life as if the coronavirus doesn’t exist.
That’s the type of behavior that could undermine the system developed by the Bismarck schools and WDA. If you want to watch students play and perform, you need to follow the rules. It’s the best chance of success.
