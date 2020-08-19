Tribune editorial: Vouchers for school events a smart move

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Public Schools and Western Dakota Association are being smart in limiting attendance at school activities. They will need to be diligent in enforcing the rules at events.

It won’t be easy, and many people will be unhappy they will be unable to attend. Participating students will receive two to four vouchers that can be used to buy tickets. The number of vouchers will be determined by the size of the venue and the level of risk of the school districts involved.

The level of risk could vary among WDA schools, so the number of vouchers available could depend on the competing teams. The vouchers don’t cover just sports, but other activities such as music and drama.

Under state guidelines, no more than 500 can attend an event. That number drops depending on the size of the facility being used. For events that don’t require tickets, attendees are asked to voluntarily follow the guidelines.

Schools ask that no more than two attend for each participant, that social distancing be observed and that spectators leave the venue when their participant’s event is concluded. Voluntary compliance may be difficult, because people are used to watching other students they know.