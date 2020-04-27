Tribune editorial: Voting settlement good development ahead of primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota and American Indian tribes have filed an agreement that seeks to settle a legal dispute over the state’s voter identification requirements. The agreement, which still needs to be signed by a judge, includes ways to address how voters prove a residential street address, a requirement to vote in North Dakota that creates challenges on reservations. The agreement also calls for financial help from the state and better communication between state and tribal officials. It’s good to see this dispute getting resolved ahead of the June primary to make it easier for everyone to cast a ballot.

Down

The coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult to hold funerals due to federal guidelines asking people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Families who lose a loved one at this time are having to limit who can attend a funeral. Some are choosing to livestream funerals or hold services at a later date. Funeral homes have stepped up during the time of need to accommodate alternate arrangements. The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery is limiting military honors for now but will make full military honors available to family members who lost a veteran during the pandemic.