Tribune editorial: Voting settlement good development ahead of primary

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
North Dakota and American Indian tribes have filed an agreement that seeks to settle a legal dispute over the state’s voter identification requirements. The agreement, which still needs to be signed by a judge, includes ways to address how voters prove a residential street address, a requirement to vote in North Dakota that creates challenges on reservations. The agreement also calls for financial help from the state and better communication between state and tribal officials. It’s good to see this dispute getting resolved ahead of the June primary to make it easier for everyone to cast a ballot.
Down
The coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult to hold funerals due to federal guidelines asking people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Families who lose a loved one at this time are having to limit who can attend a funeral. Some are choosing to livestream funerals or hold services at a later date. Funeral homes have stepped up during the time of need to accommodate alternate arrangements. The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery is limiting military honors for now but will make full military honors available to family members who lost a veteran during the pandemic.
Up
The latest annual report from the Bismarck Police Department shows that serious crimes were down in 2019. Crimes against persons were down more than 3.36% in 2019, and crimes against property were down 2.55%. DUIs also decreased in 2019, with 40 fewer adults arrested for the offense in 2019 compared with the previous year. The department attributes the drop to the increased availability of ride shares.
Down
Oil futures plummeted below zero for the first time ever last week because of a glut of oil on the market amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly a third of North Dakota oil wells had been idled as of last week, causing an estimated production drop of about 300,000 barrels per day. Gov. Doug Burgum has called the crash of oil prices a potential “economic Armageddon for North Dakota.”
Up
Organizers of the Great American Bike Race had to think differently about this year’s fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 24th annual event held Saturday raises money to support children with cerebral palsy or other disabilities. This year it was a virtual event, with participants asked to consider posting short videos to social media of themselves riding a real or stationary bike.
