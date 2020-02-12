Tribune editorial: Voting needs to be easy for all in the state

The state was right in issuing an order allowing tribal officials on North Dakota’s five reservations to more quickly verify “set-aside” ballots. These ballots can’t be counted until the voter proves his or her eligibility.
Before the emergency order approved by Gov. Doug Burgum, voters had up to six days to prove proof of eligibility. This delay in proving eligibility likely resulted in some voters not following through.
Some tribal members have to travel long distances to vote and may have to plan ahead to have rides. Returning to verify a vote also can be difficult during bad weather.
There has been a battle since 2004 over a voter identification law passed by the Legislature. While the state doesn’t have voter registration, the 2004 law requires voters to present a form of identification that has a birth date and street address. Tribal officials have argued that many residences on reservations don’t have street addresses. Some on the reservations are homeless or live with friends or relatives.
Many have seen the 2004 law as an attempt to stifle voting on the reservations, which trend toward Democratic candidates. Supporters of the law believe it helps prevent voter fraud.
The Tribune editorial board agrees that the law has had a negative impact on reservation voting. The emergency order is a step in the right direction because it allows tribes in conjunction with local election boards to verify ballots.
You have free articles remaining.
The effort by North Dakota Native Vote is another positive step for voting on reservations. The nonprofit group plans to hire a field director and part-time field organizers to encourage voting on the reservations. The group also plans to promote census participation and other civic engagement.
Census participation is important because it can determine how much funding different programs receive.
North Dakota stands alone in the nation in not requiring voter registration. Voters need only find the right polling place to attend. They don’t have to declare a party affiliation, though they can vote only for one party’s candidates in the primary.
Over the years, North Dakotans have prided themselves as being independent and willing to vote for the best candidate. There’s no doubt that North Dakota has been a Republican state, especially in the last decade. Still, many voters like the fact they don’t have to be pegged to one party.
The system has worked well, and the Tribune doesn’t believe there has been enough evidence of voter fraud to justify making the system more difficult. There haven’t been many cases of someone being caught cheating in elections.
Two federal lawsuits filed by tribes over the 2004 law are ongoing. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland recently ruled a lawsuit filed by the Spirit Lake Nation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe along with six individuals can move forward.
Voting should be as easy and simple as possible for all North Dakotans. There’s no doubt that the Republican Party is dominant in the state. Making voting accessible won’t swing the balance of power, but it will give everyone a voice.