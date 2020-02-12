Tribune editorial: Voting needs to be easy for all in the state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The effort by North Dakota Native Vote is another positive step for voting on reservations. The nonprofit group plans to hire a field director and part-time field organizers to encourage voting on the reservations. The group also plans to promote census participation and other civic engagement.

Census participation is important because it can determine how much funding different programs receive.

North Dakota stands alone in the nation in not requiring voter registration. Voters need only find the right polling place to attend. They don’t have to declare a party affiliation, though they can vote only for one party’s candidates in the primary.

Over the years, North Dakotans have prided themselves as being independent and willing to vote for the best candidate. There’s no doubt that North Dakota has been a Republican state, especially in the last decade. Still, many voters like the fact they don’t have to be pegged to one party.

The system has worked well, and the Tribune doesn’t believe there has been enough evidence of voter fraud to justify making the system more difficult. There haven’t been many cases of someone being caught cheating in elections.