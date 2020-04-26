Tribune editorial: Voting by mail may be easier for ND voters

Many North Dakotans will explore new territory when they vote by mail in the June 9 primary. Early voting has been gaining in popularity in the state, but never before has mass voting by mail been attempted in North Dakota.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the change to voting by mail. All 53 counties will vote by mail under an executive order signed by Gov. Doug Burgum. In theory, it should be easier for voters to cast their ballots by mail. By the end of this month, the North Dakota secretary of state’s office will have mailed an application to voters. Voters in Burleigh and Morton counties must have the application to the auditors’ offices by June 5.
If the application is approved, a ballot with instructions will be mailed to the voter. Voters must return the ballot before June 9. Ballots can be mailed or left in a drop box at the Morton County Courthouse or at a drop box at the front door of the City/County Building in Bismarck. Other counties will follow a similar procedure.
Instead of going to a polling place, it can all be done from home. If you don’t receive a ballot application, you can contact your auditor’s office. Recent residents can request an application at vote.nd.gov.
Residents who don’t have a current address also can get help from their auditor. Addresses can be an issue on the state’s reservations, so residents need to take action if they don’t have an application by early May.
Voters who need assistance filling out their ballot can contact their auditor’s office, and arrangements can be made for help.
It will be interesting to see how quickly the ballots can be counted across the state. We shouldn’t expect to see the results as early as in past elections. There are bound to be glitches the first time statewide voting by mail is used.
Voters can help speed the process by returning their ballot applications and their ballots in a timely manner. We also must remember we are relying on the U.S. Postal Service to get the ballots to the auditors. It makes sense to give them time.
In the past, some politicians have worried about fraud in voting by mail. However, there haven’t been any indications of serious misuse of the process.
Voters may find voting by mail is more convenient and want to continue to do so in the future. Setting up polling places, maintaining voting machines and finding poll workers can be time-consuming and expensive. Voting by mail, especially in winter months, can be easier.
There are questions over whether there is enough time to plan for voting by mail in the November general election. If the coronavirus still poses a threat in November, it would be a safer alternative. If it’s not possible in 2020, planning should begin for the next general election.
To be successful, voters must watch for their applications, return them and when they get their ballots, vote in a timely manner. There’s a lot of responsibility on voters, but the public has shown it can meet challenges during the pandemic.
This should be a good exercise in democracy.
