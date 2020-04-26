Tribune editorial: Voting by mail may be easier for ND voters

Voters who need assistance filling out their ballot can contact their auditor’s office, and arrangements can be made for help.

It will be interesting to see how quickly the ballots can be counted across the state. We shouldn’t expect to see the results as early as in past elections. There are bound to be glitches the first time statewide voting by mail is used.

Voters can help speed the process by returning their ballot applications and their ballots in a timely manner. We also must remember we are relying on the U.S. Postal Service to get the ballots to the auditors. It makes sense to give them time.

In the past, some politicians have worried about fraud in voting by mail. However, there haven’t been any indications of serious misuse of the process.

Voters may find voting by mail is more convenient and want to continue to do so in the future. Setting up polling places, maintaining voting machines and finding poll workers can be time-consuming and expensive. Voting by mail, especially in winter months, can be easier.