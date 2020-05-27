Tribune editorial: Voting by mail may be best way to cast ballots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota has been quietly flying under the radar when it comes to mail-in voting. President Donald Trump has voiced his dislike of voting by mail, attacking a number of states for doing so, but not North Dakota.

Other states’ plans for mail-in voting are facing legal challenges.

However, in North Dakota few have complained about the decision to go entirely to mail-in voting for the June 9 primary. Applications for ballots were mailed, and voters who filled them out and returned them should have their ballots.

Ballots must be returned by June 8 or left in a secure drop box no later than 4 p.m. June 9. The only drawback to returning the ballots by mail is that it costs $1.20 in postage. That’s a small price to pay for the right to vote, plus voters are saving the cost of gas involved in driving to the polls. The U.S. Postal Service also needs the revenue.

The Tribune editorial board believes mail-in voting makes sense during the pandemic. It avoids lines at polling places and possible exposure to COVID-19 for voters and poll workers. It’s also a good way to judge how voters respond to voting from home. It’s not entirely new, since voters have been able to request absentee ballots in the past. Early voting at county auditor offices has been gaining in popularity in recent elections.