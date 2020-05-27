Tribune editorial: Voting by mail may be best way to cast ballots

North Dakota has been quietly flying under the radar when it comes to mail-in voting. President Donald Trump has voiced his dislike of voting by mail, attacking a number of states for doing so, but not North Dakota.
Other states’ plans for mail-in voting are facing legal challenges.
However, in North Dakota few have complained about the decision to go entirely to mail-in voting for the June 9 primary. Applications for ballots were mailed, and voters who filled them out and returned them should have their ballots.
Ballots must be returned by June 8 or left in a secure drop box no later than 4 p.m. June 9. The only drawback to returning the ballots by mail is that it costs $1.20 in postage. That’s a small price to pay for the right to vote, plus voters are saving the cost of gas involved in driving to the polls. The U.S. Postal Service also needs the revenue.
The Tribune editorial board believes mail-in voting makes sense during the pandemic. It avoids lines at polling places and possible exposure to COVID-19 for voters and poll workers. It’s also a good way to judge how voters respond to voting from home. It’s not entirely new, since voters have been able to request absentee ballots in the past. Early voting at county auditor offices has been gaining in popularity in recent elections.
For voters who want to avoid travel in possibly bad weather in November elections, it’s a true convenience. You can return the ballot early or wait until close to the election before mailing or dropping off the ballot. Some voters like to wait to see if there are any developments in certain races before returning ballots.
The president and others dislike mail-in voting because they believe it increases the chances of voter fraud. However, there hasn’t been any evidence to back up that belief. In fact, the president has voted by mail in the past.
In North Dakota, voting fraud hasn’t been a problem despite concern by some politicians. The Legislature passed a voter identification law in 2013 that resulted in a legal challenge by North Dakota tribes. The dispute was recently settled with an agreement to provide a process for identification.
It’s unfortunate it took a bad law and legal action to provide all North Dakotans with access to the ballot box.
The Tribune believes mail-in voting may be how all elections are conducted in the future. It’s possible only one or two polling places will be needed in each county, with the bulk of voting done by mail or by stopping at an auditor’s office before the election.
Every voting system has its hiccups, and we expect mail-in voting won’t be the exception. Still, it appears to be a smart approach to elections.
Dunn County offered voting by mail in the 2018 primary and voter turnout increased by about 20%. While all of the increase probably can’t be attributed to voting by mail, it had to have helped turnout.
The number of ballots cast during North Dakota primaries tends to be low. It will be interesting to see what impact mail-in voting has this year. There were 166,656 ballots mailed and so far 51,128 have been returned, or 30.68%.
The results of the 2020 primary could change how future elections are conducted. That’s why it’s important everyone returns their ballot.
