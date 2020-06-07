Tribune editorial: Voters need to know why GOP is squabbling

In the treasurer’s race, Burgum supports Rep. Thomas Beadle of Fargo over Rep. Dan Johnston of Kathryn. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., made it more interesting by getting President Donald Trump to endorse Johnston. If Burgum and Cramer are jockeying for power in the Republican Party, where’s Sen. John Hoeven in the dispute? Hoeven, elected three times as governor before winning his Senate seat, by virtue of his record would seem to be the senior Republican. So far he has been publicly silent on the treasurer’s race.

Making it more confusing, Cramer has endorsed Andahl and Nehring, even mentioning that they are supported by Burgum.

The fight for the treasurer’s office has gotten personal at times with questions raised about Johnston’s finances. Whoever loses the primary, his supporters are likely to carry their disappointment to the 2021 session. Burgum apparently has decided he hasn’t anything to lose by being aggressive.

He’s expected to easily win reelection against Shelley Lenz, the Democratic-NPL candidate, so he’s put a focus on other races. It’s understandable why he would like to unseat Delzer. The treasurer’s office is a somewhat surprising battleground.