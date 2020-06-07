Tribune editorial: Voters need to know why GOP is squabbling

Most of the excitement in Tuesday’s primary has been generated by Republicans fighting among themselves. It’s added some intrigue into what normally would be a routine June election.
The primary also is different because all the voting will be done by mail-in ballots. Early indications are that the “turnout” will be good. Whether contested races, measures on the ballot or the ease of voting drives turnout will be open to debate.
There’s no debate that Gov. Doug Burgum has placed himself in the middle of two contested primary races. He’s contributed $1.85 million to a political action committee created to “help elect conservative Republicans who share the governor’s vision,” according to Robbie Lauf, Burgum’s former policy adviser.
The PAC is supporting candidates in six legislative races and the contest for state treasurer.
The treasurer’s race and the District 8 legislative contest have garnered the most interest. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer of Underwood faces a challenge from David Andahl and Dave Nehring, who received the district’s endorsement.
Delzer angered Burgum during the 2019 legislative session when he engineered a move that basically ignored Burgum’s budget proposal. Burgum’s role in the primary race is seen as payback. It also concerns some political observers who see it as an attempt to buy a Legislature more friendly to the governor.
In the treasurer’s race, Burgum supports Rep. Thomas Beadle of Fargo over Rep. Dan Johnston of Kathryn. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., made it more interesting by getting President Donald Trump to endorse Johnston. If Burgum and Cramer are jockeying for power in the Republican Party, where’s Sen. John Hoeven in the dispute? Hoeven, elected three times as governor before winning his Senate seat, by virtue of his record would seem to be the senior Republican. So far he has been publicly silent on the treasurer’s race.
Making it more confusing, Cramer has endorsed Andahl and Nehring, even mentioning that they are supported by Burgum.
The fight for the treasurer’s office has gotten personal at times with questions raised about Johnston’s finances. Whoever loses the primary, his supporters are likely to carry their disappointment to the 2021 session. Burgum apparently has decided he hasn’t anything to lose by being aggressive.
He’s expected to easily win reelection against Shelley Lenz, the Democratic-NPL candidate, so he’s put a focus on other races. It’s understandable why he would like to unseat Delzer. The treasurer’s office is a somewhat surprising battleground.
It’s a small office responsible for handling investments and state funds. While the treasurer is the custodian of funds, who holds the office can be an advocate. This could be important to Burgum during the debate on how to use the Legacy Fund. The treasurer also sits on six state boards, the most notable being the Board of University and School Lands. Over the years, attempts have been made to abolish the office, but voters have rejected the idea.
When the Legislature meets every two years, it likes to be in control. Governors have to learn how to work with legislators, and it can be galling at times. When Burgum first ran for office in 2016 he was critical of the Legislature, and the working relationship hasn’t been smooth.
The Tribune editorial board believes the intraparty fight can be healthy. The Democratic-NPL Party hasn’t been able to mount viable campaigns in recent years. All state and congressional offices are held by Republicans. The GOP dominates the Legislature.
A public spat by Republicans would be helpful to voters if it provided an indication of the ideological differences in the party. Unfortunately, the races are focused on who’s the biggest Trump supporter and the most conservative. The real issues remain behind the scenes and voters get nasty campaigns. That’s a disservice to voters.
