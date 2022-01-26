Tribune editorial: Voters must participate in election

The 2022 election will see one of the biggest turnovers in North Dakota legislative and state offices in years. It means voters need to pay attention to candidates and their positions.

Redistricting with new Census data has resulted in 98 seats in the Legislature going before voters. Political parties in 13 districts must reorganize because the districts are new or have enough of a population change.

More than 20 legislators have to run against colleagues to retain a seat because of redistricting. Not all are seeking reelection. Among those not running are four members of the legislative leadership: Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson; House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington; Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford; and Senate Assistant Minority Leader Erin Oban, D-Bismarck. Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, who served in the Legislature since 1993, died last year, shortly after announcing he wouldn't seek another term.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who was first elected in 2012, announced last week he won't seek another term. He founded the Bastiat Caucus. Divisions in the Republican Party have been linked to the caucus.

There’s a number of other legislators not seeking reelection. That’s a lot of experience going out the door. There also will be changes in statewide offices.

Longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Secretary of State Al Jaeger are retiring. Brian Kroshus, who was appointed tax commissioner to replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned, will run for that office. Kroshus had been on the Public Service Commission, so that office will be on the ballot.

That will be a lot of candidates for voters to learn about. They shouldn’t accept generalizations or platitudes from candidates, they should demand specifics. If statewide candidates feel the office they are seeking has been well-run and just needs tinkering, they should say so. There’s nothing wrong with believing we have good state government, though they may have to convince some voters.

Voters need to seriously vet legislative candidates. With new leadership a certainty, it’s important we have legislators willing to compromise and mold legislation. Candidates with extreme agendas who want to clutter the session with divisive bills that will fail aren’t good fits.

Candidates need to hold town halls, attend public meetings and participate in debates so they can be quizzed on their positions. As noted, voters should demand specifics.

Those seeking the secretary of state’s office should be asked how they feel about election security. The Tribune editorial board believes North Dakota elections have been safe, with little or no cheating. We would question any candidate who doubts that.

This should be an interesting election that voters want to participate in. Participate is the key word. The involvement of the public makes our democracy work. If voter turnout becomes low, we are allowing a minority to choose our leaders and it increases the odds we won’t like the outcome.

We need to get to know who’s running and then vote.

