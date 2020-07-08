Tribune editorial: Voters don’t need or want registration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 Legislature should reject any proposals to adopt voter registration and instead work to improve mail-in voting.

Statewide voter registration was abolished in 1951, and North Dakota remains the only state without registration. It has worked well with few instances of fraud since the state’s small population makes it easier to monitor voting. In smaller communities, most people know each other.

Longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger has urged legislators over the years not to adopt registration. He cites the cost of adopting registration, federal requirements and issues related to voter registration drives for his opposition.

The Tribune editorial board agrees with Jaeger.

The issue comes up periodically at the Legislature but has failed to gain support. The 2015-16 interim Judiciary Committee studied voter registration but made no recommendations to the 2017 Legislature.

The topic came up again during a discussion at a May meeting of the Legislature’s Budget Section. The discussion was prompted by concerns related to the state relying on just mail-in voting during the June primary because of the coronavirus pandemic.