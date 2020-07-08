Tribune editorial: Voters don’t need or want registration

The 2021 Legislature should reject any proposals to adopt voter registration and instead work to improve mail-in voting.
Statewide voter registration was abolished in 1951, and North Dakota remains the only state without registration. It has worked well with few instances of fraud since the state’s small population makes it easier to monitor voting. In smaller communities, most people know each other.
Longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger has urged legislators over the years not to adopt registration. He cites the cost of adopting registration, federal requirements and issues related to voter registration drives for his opposition.
The Tribune editorial board agrees with Jaeger.
The issue comes up periodically at the Legislature but has failed to gain support. The 2015-16 interim Judiciary Committee studied voter registration but made no recommendations to the 2017 Legislature.
The topic came up again during a discussion at a May meeting of the Legislature’s Budget Section. The discussion was prompted by concerns related to the state relying on just mail-in voting during the June primary because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the concerns, there seemed to be reluctance by legislators to consider voter registration. Many North Dakotans haven’t had to register during their lifetimes and have no desire to do so in the future. For people moving to the state, it comes as a pleasant surprise that no registration is required.
Reporter Jack Dura found a common theme among legislators and county auditors in a Sunday story on voter registration. They believe the central voter file, maintained by the secretary of state’s office, needs to be improved.
Driver’s license information continues to be used to feed the central voter file. That information isn’t perfect, as it can include people who died, foreign workers with temporary licenses and former state residents.
Those problems can be fixed, possibly by adding a staffer to Jaeger’s office and by improving communication with county auditors. It would be cheaper than adopting voter registration, which has been estimated to cost $10 million.
The June primary provided a taste of statewide mail-in voting. Ballot applications were sent to more than 600,000 people, with about 159,000 voting. The turnout wasn’t as high as some predicted, but in some precincts there weren’t any contested races or interesting measures.
Still, the Tribune believes mail-in voting is the future of elections. It’s easier for voters, it eliminates weather-related problems in November, and ballots can be mailed or dropped off at auditors’ offices. Finding poll workers can be difficult, especially during a pandemic. There could still be a few polling places open, at least in the beginning of the switch to mail-in voting.
North Dakota has done well for 69 years without voter registration, and there’s no reason to turn back the clock.
