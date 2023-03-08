The Tribune editorial board opposed a 2022 ballot measure imposing term limits on legislators and the governor. It passed with more than 60% of the vote, but now a resolution before the Legislature seeks to gut the measure.

The Tribune believes the resolution should be rejected and the will of the people honored.

There always has been a number of legislators who dislike the initiated measure and referral processes. They see it as trespassing on their domain and usurping their power. Legislators get their authority from voters, who have every right to act when they believe legislators have failed them.

The term limits measure passed last year limits legislators to eight years in each chamber, so it’s possible for a lawmaker to serve 16 years before leaving the Legislature. The governor is limited to eight years.

Under House Concurrent Resolution 3019, legislators would be limited to 12 years in each chamber and could run again after a four-year hiatus. The resolution also would apply to all statewide elected officeholders including the governor. Again, a 12-year limit with the ability to run again after a four-year hiatus.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, the main sponsor of HCR 3019, argues that voters were confused about the 2022 ballot measure, believing it applied to the congressional delegation. The Tribune doubts very many voters didn’t understand the measure. It was widely publicized, debated and explained on the ballot.

HCR 3019 undermines the intent of the 2022 measure, which sought to eliminate career legislators. Still, the ability to serve in the Legislature for 16 years is a decent amount of time. Upping it to 24 years with the ability to run again after four years opens the door for someone to make a career out of it.

While the Tribune dislikes term limits, we disapprove even more of attempts to weaken the initiated measure process or alter the intent of measures approved by voters. If HCR 3019 is passed by the Legislature it would go on 2024 election ballot.

The Legislature should reject the resolution for what it is: a self-serving attempt by some legislators to extend the time they can serve in office. Any attempt to modify or overturn term limits should be a grassroots effort that involves collecting signatures to get on the ballot.

The term limits measure approved by voters last year included a clause prohibiting legislators from proposing amendments to it. Supporters of the measure believe Kasper’s resolution violates that clause. Kasper believes the clause is unconstitutional and welcomes a legal challenge.

The Legislature should reject Kasper’s resolution and spare the public a possible legal challenge. The term limits measure wasn’t effective until this session, so all legislators have the potential to serve 16 years in the Legislature. The public deserves a chance to see how term limits work.

Kasper also is sponsoring House Concurrent Resolution 3020, which would allow annual legislative sessions. There’s a common thread in the two resolutions: letting legislators serve longer and meet more often.

Over the years the Tribune has opposed annual sessions. We still don’t see a need to meet every year, and we urge legislators to reject the resolution.