This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota House members were right to defeat a resolution to make the Winchester Model 1876 the official state firearm. The proposal was defeated after Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, made an emotional plea to colleagues about the gun’s impact on Indigenous people. Davis, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said hunters in the late 1800s used the firearm to kill bison, which "almost wiped out our Native nations,” reported Forum News Service. She asked House members to consider how they would feel “celebrating something that wipes out your livelihood or a weapon to kill your family." The defeat of the resolution illustrates why it’s important to have diversity in the Legislature. Both political parties should continue to work toward identifying candidates from diverse backgrounds so the Legislature reflects the state’s population.

Down

North Dakota law enforcement officers have seen a dramatic upswing in cybertips that lead to child pornography investigations. Tips from internet service providers exceeded 1,000 last year, up from over 700 the year before. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland says child pornography and sex crime cases are among the most troubling he’s seen, with the crimes leaving a “lifelong impact” on victims. The cases also take a toll on investigators, prosecutors, judges and others in the criminal justice system.

Up

A bill that would allow cities with expired Renaissance Zone community revitalization areas to reapply to the program is headed to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk. The bill would affect Bismarck, which saw its Renaissance Zone expire last year when the Burleigh County Commission denied support for reauthorizing the program. The Renaissance Zone aims to revitalize communities with tax incentives for residential and commercial development. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill last week. Burgum has previously expressed support for the bill to allow communities to reenter the program. The bill still requires approval from local park, school, city and county boards to participate. The legislation will give Bismarck and Burleigh County officials a chance to reassess the program.

Down

It’s disappointing that two bills for child care relief failed in the House last week. House members rejected Senate Bill 2237, which would have provided a tax credit to offset child care expenses for families making under $120,000, and Senate Bill 2301, which sought to subsidize child care facilities. The Senate had approved both bills. Supporters say child care relief would ease the workforce shortage by helping parents reenter the workforce. House budget writers indicated they are still looking to add funding to address the day care shortage.