Tribune editorial: Voluntary easements worth pursuing

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

It’s good to see that the state Parks and Recreation Department is seeking voluntary easements to protect the views in Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. The goal is to preserve the area’s natural beauty and historical significance. Morton County has had a building moratorium in that area for two decades. The county was right to contact the state to discuss a permanent regulation. It’s only fair that the matter be resolved and for landowners to be compensated for restrictions on their land. If voluntary agreements can't be reached with landowners, alternatives such as planting tree rows may also be a good solution.

Down

It's been five years since Dakota Access Pipeline protesters faced off with law enforcement north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The clashes have long since faded into memory -- but the legal battles seem to never end. There are four protester lawsuits alleging excessive force by police that are still making their way through the courts. A federal judge has thrown out three of them, saying officers acted reasonably. But those lawsuits have been appealed, and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now sent one of them back to federal court for another look at the excessive force issue. At some point, we hope the question of whether officers -- and protesters, for that matter -- acted appropriately will finally be answered.

Up

Nearly $16 million is set to be invested in North Dakota state parks over the next three years using federal coronavirus aid legislators set aside last year. The plan comes as state facilities see record numbers of campers and the state parks have a $74 million backlog in deferred maintenance to roadways, buildings and shorelines. Sully Creek State Park near Medora is expected to have more than $1.5 million of projects bid this year, including $400,000 for a park manager’s house. Closer to home, Fort Abraham Lincoln south of Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect Cavalry Square’s structures. Next year Fort Lincoln is expected to see a $260,000 project at its On-a-Slant Village and an $800,000 water system upgrade. Another $2 million approved by lawmakers is yet to be budgeted. The improvements are a much-needed investment in our state parks.

Down

Airline passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports have been on an upward trend since they plummeted to historic lows in April 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But nearly two years later, they still remain below prepandemic levels. State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner says air service demand overall is significantly stronger than it was a year ago. But he says airlines are still dealing with workforce shortages, fleet availability and a lower demand for business travel. Wanner says the silver lining is that North Dakota continues to have good air service options.

