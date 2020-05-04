Tribune editorial: Virus testing continues to ramp up in ND

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
North Dakota continues to ramp up testing for COVID-19, with a daily high of 2,065 tests conducted last Thursday and more than 2,000 on Friday. Testing was held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, targeted at essential retailers providing essential services and people who are showing symptoms. The state is working toward a goal of 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 daily in June. Mass testing previously has been held in Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, Amidon and Gladstone.
Down
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem determined in an opinion released last week that the Bismarck Public School district violated the open records law when it discarded handwritten notes that were part of an open records request. A district employee determined the notes were not legible and transcribed them into a Word document before shredding the original notes. Stenehjem said the district should have provided the notes, even if illegible. The employee said there was no ill intent. Remedies for the law violation are limited because the notes were destroyed, Stenehjem said.
Up
The first people in western North Dakota to receive plasma through a Mayo Clinic trial were released from CHI St. Alexius last week. Gery and Betty DeGreef were released following a 32-day hospital stay battling COVID-19. The Mandan residents received convalescent plasma that came from recovered coronavirus patients in New York. It’s too soon to know for sure what impact the plasma has on treating the virus. CHI St. Alexius staff showed their support for the couple as they were released Monday.
Down
The coronavirus outbreak is stressing the U.S. food chain and expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices for consumers. Hundreds of employees at meat processing plants in the region and around the country have been infected by COVID-19, causing some plants to close or slow production.
Up
The State Board of Higher Education signaled last week that it intends to have students back on campuses in the fall. There’s a lot of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s important for students and families to be able to plan to the extent they can. It’s likely that students will have a combination of online and in-person classes with new adjustments to protect the health of students, faculty and staff.
