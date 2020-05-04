Tribune editorial: Virus testing continues to ramp up in ND

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota continues to ramp up testing for COVID-19, with a daily high of 2,065 tests conducted last Thursday and more than 2,000 on Friday. Testing was held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, targeted at essential retailers providing essential services and people who are showing symptoms. The state is working toward a goal of 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 daily in June. Mass testing previously has been held in Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, Amidon and Gladstone.

Down

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem determined in an opinion released last week that the Bismarck Public School district violated the open records law when it discarded handwritten notes that were part of an open records request. A district employee determined the notes were not legible and transcribed them into a Word document before shredding the original notes. Stenehjem said the district should have provided the notes, even if illegible. The employee said there was no ill intent. Remedies for the law violation are limited because the notes were destroyed, Stenehjem said.

Up