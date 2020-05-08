Tribune editorial: Virus prompts closer look at family leave

Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer told The Associated Press this week that his organization would likely oppose similar legislation again.

The 2019 Legislature also rejected a proposal from Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, to study the desire and feasibility of a paid family leave program administered by the state. Opponents said they favor private sector programs rather than government involvement.

Supporters of paid family leave anticipate legislation being introduced again in the next session, but no specific proposals have been developed.

Kristie Wolff, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network, said during the virtual news conference that supporters have not identified a way to pay for the program, but would leave the funding decisions up to legislators.

Advancing a new program during a time when state resources are likely to be scarce will be challenging. Supporters are counting on working families to contact legislators with their personal stories. With the impacts of COVID-19 so widespread, there is likely to be grassroots support of programs that protect working families.

To advance the idea, the groups will need to identify a way to pay for the policy and gain the support of the business community.