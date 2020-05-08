Tribune editorial: Virus prompts closer look at family leave

The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting a renewed push for a paid family leave policy in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Women’s Network and the North Dakota AFL-CIO launched the United Together for Paid Family Leave Initiative during a virtual news conference this week. The groups say the impact of the coronavirus disease on working families heightens the importance of allowing workers to stay home when they are sick to prevent the spread of illness.
Paid family leave would provide workers with a percentage of their salary when they're faced with a serious health condition or the need to care for a sick loved one, or if they want to bond with a new child. Backers say it benefits employers by improving employee retention and reducing costs to retrain.
A state paid family leave policy is not a concept that’s been embraced by North Dakota legislators. In 2019, Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, introduced a bill that sought to require businesses with 50 or more employees to participate in the program. The proposal was to be funded with a $5 million loan of earnings from the Legacy Fund to be paid off by contributions from employees and employers. It offered up to 12 weeks of coverage annually and 66% of wages, with a $4,000 monthly cap.
The bill failed in the House with a 17-57 vote.
Opposition included the Greater North Dakota Chamber, the National Federation of Independent Business Owners and the Associated Contractors of North Dakota.
Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer told The Associated Press this week that his organization would likely oppose similar legislation again.
The 2019 Legislature also rejected a proposal from Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, to study the desire and feasibility of a paid family leave program administered by the state. Opponents said they favor private sector programs rather than government involvement.
Supporters of paid family leave anticipate legislation being introduced again in the next session, but no specific proposals have been developed.
Kristie Wolff, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network, said during the virtual news conference that supporters have not identified a way to pay for the program, but would leave the funding decisions up to legislators.
Advancing a new program during a time when state resources are likely to be scarce will be challenging. Supporters are counting on working families to contact legislators with their personal stories. With the impacts of COVID-19 so widespread, there is likely to be grassroots support of programs that protect working families.
To advance the idea, the groups will need to identify a way to pay for the policy and gain the support of the business community.
It often takes the Legislature several sessions to come to grips with a new program. The pandemic shows the hardships endured by families during a time of personal or national crisis.
Legislators need to seriously consider a family leave program at the upcoming session.
