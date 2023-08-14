This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota’s highest citizen honor is going to a man who couldn't be more deserving. Virgil Hill is much more than a five-time world champion and Olympic medalist boxer. He's one of the state's most acclaimed athletes, and he brought the state together when he took his fights -- especially his title fights -- back to North Dakota. Hill was one of the best boxers of his day. His talent and achievements over a three-decade career put him in the National Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He fought all over the world. But despite his success he never forgot his roots. “Quicksilver” was known for prancing around the ring while waving North Dakota flags, and for wearing a tribal headdress into the ring to celebrate his Native American heritage. Hill says he always aspired to be in the Rough Rider Hall of Fame. Soon his portrait will take its place in the state Capitol among all of the other North Dakota legends.

Down

Health concerns are mounting among the military missile community in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. The military has been looking into high numbers of missileers being diagnosed with cancer, blood diseases or other illnesses. Now, the Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. A new cleanup effort has been ordered. Minutemen III silo fields are based at Malmstrom, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. The military needs to make a serious push to address the health concerns at all three.

Up

Gov. Doug Burgum is allowing student teachers to lead classrooms in the upcoming school year. He's also convening a task force to address a teacher shortage. It appears to be a sensical approach to addressing the problem both in the short term and the long term. Burgum approved a request from the state's teacher licensing board to allow student teachers to be the head of classrooms, under certain conditions. The state teachers union has reservations, fearing the move could compromise teaching standards and lower the quality of education. But Burgum says it's a temporary fix, and that he plans to form a statewide task force to address the shortage. The teachers union is hopeful that that part of the plan will lead to a "deep dive" into why teachers are leaving the classroom.

Down

It's disappointing that North Dakota's court system is not actively working to restore remote public access to court records. The public records were available online for a week in 2020 but suspended due to violations of a privacy rule that protects information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, names of minors and other information. It is the filer's responsibility to redact such information but State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said there has been widespread disregard for the rule. There ought to be an expectation that attorneys will follow state privacy rules when they're filing court documents. Attorneys already have remote access to such documents -- it's time the public did as well.