Tribune editorial: VandeWalle devoted life to ND people

Holding a job or serving in a position for many years doesn’t always guarantee quality work. There’s no doubt, however, that Gerald VandeWalle’s 44 years on the North Dakota Supreme Court was an era of excellence.

VandeWalle announced last week that he will retire Jan. 3, 2023, because of health issues. His health challenges include Parkinson’s disease, macular degeneration and atrial fibrillation. He originally intended to retire Aug. 15, 2023 -- the 45th anniversary of his appointment to the court and his 90th birthday.

But wise people know when it’s best to move on.

VandeWalle was appointed to the court by Gov. Arthur Link in 1978. Link was a member of the Democratic-NPL Party, but the accolades that rained down on VandeWalle last week crossed party lines. There are good reasons he’s garnered so much respect.

When asked why he stayed on the court for so many years, he said it’s been the people he’s met. So many of his comments go back to people. During an interview with the University of North Dakota a few years ago, he commented on his court opinions.

Well, he didn’t really discuss the opinions. He said some were intensely personal and he didn’t want to publicly discuss them. He did say that the opinions that impact people’s general lives were the most important to him.

VandeWalle was raised on a dairy farm at Noonan and attended UND, where he edited the North Dakota Law Review. He graduated with honors and joined the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. He worked there until being appointed to the Supreme Court. He served as chief justice from 1993 to 2019.

He has never fit the stereotype of a stodgy, gruff judge. He likes to be referred to as Jerry, and he’s known for his sense of humor. That reflects his upbringing in rural North Dakota. He’s proud of his state, noting in his retirement letter that “It’s great to be a North Dakotan.”

The state is lucky to have someone willing to put so many years into public service. It’s not an easy job to serve on the court. It requires researching the cases the court hears, coming to decisions and writing opinions. It’s intense and time-consuming.

VandeWalle’s time on the court shows the value of experience and institutional knowledge. While justices tend to serve long terms, they must go before the electorate to stay on the court. VandeWalle has served with 16 other justices during his 44 years on the court, so the turnover is light. North Dakota voters obviously have been pleased with his service.

In 2015 then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple awarded VandeWalle the Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. It was a fitting honor, but it didn’t signal the end of a career. Seven years later, VandeWalle is finally closing the book on a distinguished time of service.