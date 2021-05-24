Tribune editorial: Vaccines for teens is next step in fight

A memorial run/walk held Friday was a fitting tribute to Tom Regan, a Bismarck man who overcame addiction and dedicated his life to helping others. Regan, who died in February, was the former executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way. He went back to school to become an addiction counselor and grief counselor for Heartview Foundation. He was an effective fundraiser for both organizations, raising over $17 million. The run/walk in his honor was sponsored by Heartview and Runners Against Destructive Decisions.

The Bis-Man Community Food Co-op needs more community support or it’s in danger of closing. The co-op’s average monthly sales have dropped from $250,000 to less than $130,000, due in part to national competitors such as Natural Grocers and Costco as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The co-op survived the past year in part due to the Paycheck Protection Program, a form of federal coronavirus aid, and panic buying that occurred early in the pandemic. The business supports local farmers, selling products supplied by more than 70 North Dakota producers with 60% of a sale going back to the producer. Now the co-op is asking for the public’s help to keep the model going.