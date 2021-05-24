Tribune editorial: Vaccines for teens is next step in fight

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The fight against COVID-19 took an important step last week with the first vaccinations for adolescents in the Bismarck-Mandan area. North Dakota's Health Department recommends that kids 12-17 be vaccinated for COVID-19. Although it’s less common for the younger population to become severely ill from the coronavirus, research is starting to show that children who test positive for COVID-19 are at increased risk for long-term symptoms, the Health Department said. Sanford Health pediatrician Christina daSilva last week said it’s also important for teens to get vaccinated because they often don’t show symptoms and can unknowingly transmit the virus.
Down
It’s unfortunate that river erosion has forced the closure of Maclean Bottoms, a popular Missouri River boat access area south of Bismarck. The river channel began eating away at the shoreline in 2012, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The state spent about $1.5 million to install sheet piling walls to protect the riverbank, but those started sinking last year and failed earlier this month. It’s a loss for boaters, but it’s important for the public to abide by "no trespassing" signs and avoid the dangerous area.
Up
A memorial run/walk held Friday was a fitting tribute to Tom Regan, a Bismarck man who overcame addiction and dedicated his life to helping others. Regan, who died in February, was the former executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way. He went back to school to become an addiction counselor and grief counselor for Heartview Foundation. He was an effective fundraiser for both organizations, raising over $17 million. The run/walk in his honor was sponsored by Heartview and Runners Against Destructive Decisions.
Down
The Bis-Man Community Food Co-op needs more community support or it’s in danger of closing. The co-op’s average monthly sales have dropped from $250,000 to less than $130,000, due in part to national competitors such as Natural Grocers and Costco as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The co-op survived the past year in part due to the Paycheck Protection Program, a form of federal coronavirus aid, and panic buying that occurred early in the pandemic. The business supports local farmers, selling products supplied by more than 70 North Dakota producers with 60% of a sale going back to the producer. Now the co-op is asking for the public’s help to keep the model going.