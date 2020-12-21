Tribune editorial: Vaccine rollout is off to strong start statewide

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

More than 3,000 North Dakotans were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the first four days that the Pfizer vaccine was available in the state. Sanford Health in Bismarck began vaccinating employees last Monday and CHI St. Alexius Health began on Tuesday. North Dakota State University nursing and pharmacy students are helping with the vaccinations in Bismarck and Fargo. The first two groups prioritized for the vaccine are front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. North Dakota will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week than initially expected. However, the state is expected to begin receiving shipments of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week. The vaccine rollout will require patience, but it’s off to a strong start.

Down