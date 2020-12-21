Tribune editorial: Vaccine rollout is off to strong start statewide

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
More than 3,000 North Dakotans were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the first four days that the Pfizer vaccine was available in the state. Sanford Health in Bismarck began vaccinating employees last Monday and CHI St. Alexius Health began on Tuesday. North Dakota State University nursing and pharmacy students are helping with the vaccinations in Bismarck and Fargo. The first two groups prioritized for the vaccine are front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. North Dakota will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week than initially expected. However, the state is expected to begin receiving shipments of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week. The vaccine rollout will require patience, but it’s off to a strong start.
Down
Gov. Doug Burgum’s unsuccessful lawsuit to fill the District 8 legislative seat cost more than $12,000 in legal fees. Burgum hired three lawyers to represent him as special assistant attorneys general in his attempt to fill the House seat won by David Andahl, of Baldwin, who had died on Oct. 5 from COVID-19. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the governor did not have the authority to make the appointment. The bill will be paid from the operating expenses of the governor’s office budget. The lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer resources.
Up
Mail carriers are always busy around the holidays, but they are seeing record volumes this year as more people turn to online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last Monday, the Bismarck post office handled 118,000 parcels, up from the daily average of 37,000, according to Bismarck’s acting postmaster. The Mandan post office averages 7,000 parcels a day, but last Monday it handled 24,000. That means long hours and even Sunday deliveries for the postal service. Drivers for UPS and FedEx are now delivering the coronavirus vaccine in addition to holiday shipments. Even though delays are expected, we should remember to appreciate those working hard to keep up with such unprecedented demand for deliveries.
Down
Bismarck police last week investigated a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Lowe's related to a shoplifting incident. A man ran away from the store when he was asked to show a receipt, according to police. As the man drove away, another man allegedly fired a shot at the tires of the truck. Bismarck Officer Lynn Wanner said members of the public should be good witnesses but not take enforcement action. The suspected shooter, who later contacted authorities, is now facing a charge of reckless endangerment. He also said his foot was run over in the incident.
