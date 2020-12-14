Tribune editorial: Vaccine arrival provides hope that end is near

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin arriving in states on Monday morning, a milestone that marks the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota has ordered 6,826 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive about 40,000 vaccine doses by the end of December. The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee has prioritized North Dakota’s 70,000 health care workers and 12,000 long-term care residents to receive the first vaccines. The general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring. Even though the vaccine rollout will take time, it is a major step forward.

Down