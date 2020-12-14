Tribune editorial: Vaccine arrival provides hope that end is near

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin arriving in states on Monday morning, a milestone that marks the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota has ordered 6,826 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive about 40,000 vaccine doses by the end of December. The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee has prioritized North Dakota’s 70,000 health care workers and 12,000 long-term care residents to receive the first vaccines. The general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring. Even though the vaccine rollout will take time, it is a major step forward.
Down
It’s disappointing that not all bars are following the governor’s 10 p.m. curfew that is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Bismarck police responded to an anonymous complaint over the weekend that the Speakeasy bar was still open about 11 p.m. Police arrived to find 50 to 60 customers inside the small downtown bar. No citations were issued, with police aiming to use education as an initial means of enforcement. Bar and restaurant owners and employees are taking a financial hit with the business restrictions, and that’s unfortunate. City commissions in Bismarck and Mandan have adopted off-sale liquor rules to try to help businesses. The fastest way for the economy to fully reopen is to slow the rate of infection in the community.
Up
North Dakotans had a reprieve from typical December weather at the start of the month. Bismarck reported 57 degrees on Dec. 8, breaking the city’s record of 56 set in 1939. Minot and Dickinson also set records last week for high temperatures. It’s been extra welcome this year, giving people a chance to do more activities outdoors while following social distancing guidelines. The weather pattern changed at the end of the week, however, making it likely the state will have a white Christmas.
Down
The technology required for new wind farms that reduces how often the red blinking lights are activated is not as effective as state regulators had hoped. The radar-based “aircraft detection lighting system” is supposed to allow wind turbines to blink only when an aircraft is approaching. But wind companies told the Public Service Commission last week that the lights can also be activated by migrating flocks of birds, tractors and weather. Neighboring landowners have complained the lights are a nuisance and ruin the night sky.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!