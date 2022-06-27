Tribune editorial: Vaccine access now expanded to all age groups

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota's Health Department has ordered 5,700 doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of federal health officials endorsing shots for children ages 6 months to 5 years. And more will be ordered, with an estimated 50,000 children in the state in that age group. Many people continue to be wary of the vaccine despite repeated assurances from health experts that it's safe. And State Immunization Program Director Molly Howell says the Health Department expects vaccine hesitancy on the part of some parents of infants, toddlers and preschoolers. But she also says many parents have been waiting for the vaccine to become available to that age group. It's good that option is now available.

Down

Instability along River Road north of Bismarck that has led to landslides and road closures in recent years needs to be fixed. Burleigh County has put concrete barriers along the problem stretch of road, and that helped mitigate the length of the closure after the most recent slide. But the county two years ago put on hold a study that would have brought in an engineering consultant. The city last year did pavement rehabilitation and slope stability improvements north of the Grant Marsh Bridge to address the Bismarck portion of River Road. The reconstruction between Keelboat Park and Burnt Boat Drive was spendy -- costing $1.1 million. But it was worth it. It's a heavily traveled road, and the county needs to follow the city's lead, before someone gets hurt.

Up

A survey last fall of North Dakota's mule deer population was discouraging -- the fawn-to-doe ratio was the lowest in nearly a decade, due to devastating drought. But the mild winter helped turn things around. The state Game and Fish Department's spring survey estimated a mule deer population 13% higher than last year and 34% above the long-term average. Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings says both fawns and adults had good survival rates over the winter. A string of bad winters in the late 2000s led to a four-year ban on the hunting of mule deer females in North Dakota. So any positive mule deer news is encouraging.

Down

The overly wet spring in eastern North Dakota has put Devils Lake flooding back into the spotlight. State Water Development Division Director Jonathan Kelsch says flows into the lake could set a record this year. It's already risen 3 ½ feet this spring. That means the lake has swallowed more than 38,000 additional acres of land. The state in recent decades has built outlets on the lake's east and west ends to deal with chronic flooding in the basin. They've been ramped up again this spring. Let's hope they can move enough water off the lake to avoid a big hit to the region's economy.

