Tribune editorial: Use patience in the return to normal life

One of the key weapons in the fight against coronavirus has to be patience. Unfortunately, too many states have been too eager to reopen, and COVID-19 numbers have continued to increase.
Gov. Doug Burgum reacted quickly to the pandemic, and his daily briefings provided helpful information to the public. He explained the state’s strategy, outlining the steps as we went along. Fortunately, North Dakota never went into a complete shutdown, with many businesses remaining open.
Still, it was an economic hardship for many compounded by crashing oil prices largely because of a dispute between Russia and OPEC. Our state wasn’t different from many others in its desire to get back to normal.
On March 23, as Burgum was beginning his briefings, there were four people hospitalized in North Dakota. He stressed flattening the curve and avoiding being overwhelmed by hospitalizations and the utilization of intensive care unit beds.
By April 23 there were 17 people hospitalized, but there were hopes there wouldn’t be a surge in most of the state because many businesses and public places were locked down. On May 23, there were 39 people hospitalized and enough concern to establish a field hospital at the University of Mary.
The state, with the exception of Cass County, continued to avoid a big number of COVID-19 cases. On June 23, there were 28 people hospitalized and North Dakota was on its way to being fully reopened. Burgum dropped his briefings to weekly, and it appeared we were over the hump.
That’s obviously not the case. Hospitalizations reached a high of 57 last week. Burleigh County has replaced Cass as the county with the most new cases.
The Tribune editorial board believes Burgum’s ND Smart Restart plan has been too aggressive (reliant on voluntary compliance). It has relied on the public’s continued use of best practices: hand washing, social distancing, use of masks, testing and more. The use of masks and social distancing, especially, are being ignored by many North Dakotans.
Health experts continue to stress the importance of masks and their ability to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. Burgum and state officials stress the need for masks, but no mandate to wear them has been issued. The governor shows no desire to do so.
The void has been filled to some extent by national chain stores. It’s difficult to go shopping without a mask. Hopefully, this results in people donning masks when they go places that don’t require them.
Masks may not be the most comfortable, but they make a lot of sense. It’s a simple way to fight the pandemic.
The urge to reopen the economy and get back to normal is understandable. However, our impatience with restrictions makes it more difficult to combat a disease that health experts are still learning about.
It’s not going to get easier with schools and universities reopening in a few weeks. It’s not unrealistic to expect another increase in COVID-19 cases. North Dakotans need to be prepared to take a step back if cases surge. We need to act smartly and show patience in dealing with the coronavirus.
It is possible to have both an aggressive restart plan and to stay safe, but it will clearly require stronger leadership by the governor rather than wishing and hoping that voluntary compliance is enough.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!