Tribune editorial: Use patience in the return to normal life

That’s obviously not the case. Hospitalizations reached a high of 57 last week. Burleigh County has replaced Cass as the county with the most new cases.

The Tribune editorial board believes Burgum’s ND Smart Restart plan has been too aggressive (reliant on voluntary compliance). It has relied on the public’s continued use of best practices: hand washing, social distancing, use of masks, testing and more. The use of masks and social distancing, especially, are being ignored by many North Dakotans.

Health experts continue to stress the importance of masks and their ability to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. Burgum and state officials stress the need for masks, but no mandate to wear them has been issued. The governor shows no desire to do so.

The void has been filled to some extent by national chain stores. It’s difficult to go shopping without a mask. Hopefully, this results in people donning masks when they go places that don’t require them.

Masks may not be the most comfortable, but they make a lot of sense. It’s a simple way to fight the pandemic.

The urge to reopen the economy and get back to normal is understandable. However, our impatience with restrictions makes it more difficult to combat a disease that health experts are still learning about.