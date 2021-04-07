Tribune editorial: Use care, it’s a tinderbox across state

Unfortunately, drought and fires go hand in hand. All of North Dakota is in different stages of drought, and fires are becoming daily occurrences. There doesn’t appear to be any relief from rain in the near future.
It all points to the need for North Dakotans to be extra careful when involved in outdoor activities. Some fires, such as one that started near Medora on Thursday, aren’t the result of carelessness. The fire is blamed on an electrical line that sagged and arced. With the high winds that are common in the state the fire quickly spread.
Gov. Doug Burgum was right when he called the fire a worst-case scenario. Medora with its musical, gift shops and the neighboring Theodore Roosevelt National Park can claim to be the state’s biggest tourist attraction.
On Thursday, rumors spread that the stage and sets for the musical were destroyed by fire. They weren’t, but the fire came close. It took the efforts of multiple fire departments, agencies and the National Guard to protect the town.
Medora wasn’t the only state treasure threatened. Another fire south of Cross Ranch State Park, another favorite destination of North Dakotans, was battled on Thursday. Over the weekend, a fire started at the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Not just parks and tourist attractions have been threatened. Farmers and ranchers have lost buildings and pastures to fires across the state. The smoke from the fires poses health problems for newborn calves.
If you are a farmer or rancher already worried about your prospects for crops, to see your pastures burn can be devastating.
It all points to the necessity of following the rules in place. In some cases the ban on campfires includes grills. Know the rules when traveling to parks and check for additional restrictions possibly put in place by the county.
Don’t smoke while on trails and, if possible, refrain from smoking when camping or involved in other outdoor activities. Any smoking materials should be responsibly discarded. Avoid off-road travel because it won’t take much to spark a fire.
After enduring 14 months of a pandemic, it’s depressing to think the drought and fires could limit our outdoor experiences this summer. However, whatever restrictions are put in place are done so for good reasons.
The fires are dangerous and there have been close calls by firefighters. A brush truck operated by Williston firefighters was overtaken by flames. The best way to avoid injuries is to prevent the fires. If a fire engulfed the Badlands, it would be difficult to stop and dangerous to fight. Firefighting crews across the state have done some amazing work this spring.
Hopefully, we will get some rain to ease the drought and reduce the threat of fires. Until then we need to be careful and obey the rules put in place.