Tribune editorial: Use care, it’s a tinderbox across state

If you are a farmer or rancher already worried about your prospects for crops, to see your pastures burn can be devastating.

It all points to the necessity of following the rules in place. In some cases the ban on campfires includes grills. Know the rules when traveling to parks and check for additional restrictions possibly put in place by the county.

Don’t smoke while on trails and, if possible, refrain from smoking when camping or involved in other outdoor activities. Any smoking materials should be responsibly discarded. Avoid off-road travel because it won’t take much to spark a fire.

After enduring 14 months of a pandemic, it’s depressing to think the drought and fires could limit our outdoor experiences this summer. However, whatever restrictions are put in place are done so for good reasons.

The fires are dangerous and there have been close calls by firefighters. A brush truck operated by Williston firefighters was overtaken by flames. The best way to avoid injuries is to prevent the fires. If a fire engulfed the Badlands, it would be difficult to stop and dangerous to fight. Firefighting crews across the state have done some amazing work this spring.

Hopefully, we will get some rain to ease the drought and reduce the threat of fires. Until then we need to be careful and obey the rules put in place.

