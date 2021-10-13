Tribune editorial: US-Mexico border chaos needs to end

There have been efforts to chip away at the problem. The Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, known as the Dream Act, was an attempt to create a path for citizenship to workers in the country illegally who were brought here as children. The legislation has been the focus of controversy from the beginning.

Unfortunately, members of Congress and some governors are more interested in scoring political points than doing the hard work of reaching an agreement on the border problem. This country needs an orderly system of accepting a reasonable number of immigrants at the southern border. It also needs to work with Latin America countries to curb the tide of refugees trying to reach the Mexico-U.S. border.

There’s certainly a place for more Latin Americans in the U.S. Hispanic and Latino Americans are the second-largest ethnic group in the country. There are 52 million people in the group -- or 16.7% of the national population -- with 47 million who have citizenship. It means many seeking to enter the U.S. have relatives here.

While the U.S. has a history of accepting immigrants from around the world, our policies haven’t always been fair. This is an opportunity to create a fair and humane policy for those seeking a better life.

The Tribune has no doubt North Dakota Guard members will do an excellent job on the border under difficult circumstances. It’s time for our political leaders to focus on compromise and skip the political theatrics.

