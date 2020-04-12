Tribune editorial: Unseen dangers lurk in fighting the coronavirus

Gov. Doug Burgum and state officials have been following the advice of national leaders and health experts in the battle against the coronavirus. Burgum’s team also has relied heavily on tracking data to determine how to respond to the disease.
Last week, officials announced the availability of a free mobile app that helps state residents voluntarily track where they have been, information that could be useful to health officials fighting the coronavirus.
The information gathered from the Care19 app could help state officials make decisions on when to ease guidelines such as on social distancing, according to Tim Brookins, CEO of app maker ProwdCrowd.
Improved contact tracing will allow health officials to alert people who have had contact with someone who gets COVID-19. The Care19 app makes it easier for them to do this. Anyone who downloads the app gets a random ID number, and the app will anonymously cache the user’s movements throughout the day. It catalogs all visits of 10 minutes or more.
If the user tests positive for COVID-19, he or she can voluntarily provide the information to the state. Not only can officials notify people who were in contact with the user, but collecting data will help in determining future steps in the coronavirus battle.
The initial response by the public to the app was positive. The state needs a minimum of 50,000 downloads to collect enough data. South Dakota also intends to use the app.
In times of a crisis such as a pandemic, steps are considered and taken that normally wouldn’t be acceptable. The battle against the coronavirus has resulted in action that has been questioned by both conservatives and liberals.
While using the Care19 app is voluntary, once the data goes to the state there’s no guarantee on how it’s used. The Tribune editorial board doesn’t think the state’s trying to do anything nefarious, but once data becomes shared there’s always the opportunity for it to be misused.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday cautioned against the use of apps similar to Care19. In a statement, the ACLU said “the potential for invasions of privacy, abuse, and stigmatization is enormous.”
The ACLU added that the use of the data should be temporary and limited to public health officials. The organization also warned that it was “An enormously invasive and personal set of information about each of us, with the potential to reveal such things as people’s social, sexual, religious and political associations.”
On the other end of the political spectrum, Attorney General William Barr warned of the “draconian” measures taken to fight the coronavirus not just by the states but by the Trump administration. He suggested the measures need to be relaxed as soon as possible.
During times of crisis we take steps we might find distasteful to save lives. We need to be careful that when the crisis is over we haven’t lost more than lives, but our rights.
The Care19 app can be a valuable tool; it just needs to handled correctly with safeguards.
