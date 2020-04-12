Tribune editorial: Unseen dangers lurk in fighting the coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Burgum and state officials have been following the advice of national leaders and health experts in the battle against the coronavirus. Burgum’s team also has relied heavily on tracking data to determine how to respond to the disease.

Last week, officials announced the availability of a free mobile app that helps state residents voluntarily track where they have been, information that could be useful to health officials fighting the coronavirus.

The information gathered from the Care19 app could help state officials make decisions on when to ease guidelines such as on social distancing, according to Tim Brookins, CEO of app maker ProwdCrowd.

Improved contact tracing will allow health officials to alert people who have had contact with someone who gets COVID-19. The Care19 app makes it easier for them to do this. Anyone who downloads the app gets a random ID number, and the app will anonymously cache the user’s movements throughout the day. It catalogs all visits of 10 minutes or more.

If the user tests positive for COVID-19, he or she can voluntarily provide the information to the state. Not only can officials notify people who were in contact with the user, but collecting data will help in determining future steps in the coronavirus battle.