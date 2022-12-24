Tribune editorial: Ukrainians set example at Christmas

Some North Dakotans are among the many Americans disappointed by the weather disrupting their travel plans. That’s understandable; Christmas remains a special time for families and friends to gather.

The coronavirus pandemic kept families apart for two years, and Christmas gatherings are just finally getting back to normal. Bad weather, however, has a history of changing plans. Families will adjust and find ways to celebrate, even from a distance.

Americans got a reminder Wednesday night of what real suffering looks like. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to Congress and this nation talked about how Ukrainians will mark Christmas by candlelight without running water and heat. They will celebrate knowing it’s possible Russia will attack them with missiles and drones.

It takes incredible courage to endure what Ukrainians have faced since the Russians invaded in February. They have seen their homes, hospitals, schools, churches and power grid bombed. Russians have tortured, raped and murdered soldiers and civilians in captured cities.

Despite this, in the cold and dark, Ukrainians will give thanks for holding off the Russians and for the help their nation has received.

Several times during his speech Zelenskyy thanked the United States and other nations for the humanitarian and military assistance his country has received. It was obvious his expressions of gratitude were sincere. As was the response of members of Congress who cheered him numerous times.

It’s hard to believe that in 2022 one of the major powers in the world would act like Nazi Germany. There appears to be no bounds to Russia’s barbarity. It has even kidnapped Ukrainian children and illegally adopted them. There were good reasons Zelenskyy made references to World War II in his speech.

Russia poses a threat to Eastern Europe, and if successful in Ukraine will be tempted to expand more.

Congress has prepared another $44 billion humanitarian and military package for Ukraine. Call it a Christmas gift, but Zelenskyy cautions, don’t call it charity.

“It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” he told Congress and the world.

The United States and its allies need to continue to support and aid Ukraine. This Christmas and into the new year the Ukrainians need our aid and prayers. When we sit down to our Christmas dinners we need to remember the horrible conditions under which Ukrainians are actually celebrating.

What possibly could they celebrate under the present conditions? Their religion and their continued freedom are strong reasons.

There’s nothing wrong with Americans being disappointed by disrupted travel plans; it’s understandable. We want to enjoy Christmas with those we love the most. It’s the hope of the Tribune editorial board that everyone has a seat at the table with those they care the most about. And that wish extends to all Ukrainians.