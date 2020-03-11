Tribune editorial: Two proposals offer drastic change for ND

There are two initiated measures in the early stages of getting on the November ballot. Both would make major changes in North Dakota, and voters should approach them with caution.

One measure would eliminate local property taxes, replacing them with state revenues. One of the supporters of the measure is Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck. The other measure, sponsored by a group called North Dakota Voters First, would change several aspects of elections. Both measures need 26,904 valid signatures by July 6 to get on the November ballot.

An effort in 2012 to abolish property taxes failed miserably, with 77% of the voters opposing it. Local and state officials worked together to stop the measure, arguing it would leave local governments at the mercy of the state without sufficient funds.

Becker believes North Dakota is in a better position now to eliminate property taxes. He cites state taxes picking up more of the cost of K-12 education, human service programs and local costs for roads.

Under the proposed measure, local property taxes would be replaced by state revenues. Local governments would retain control over how the money is used, according to Becker.