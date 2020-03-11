Tribune editorial: Two proposals offer drastic change for ND

There are two initiated measures in the early stages of getting on the November ballot. Both would make major changes in North Dakota, and voters should approach them with caution.
One measure would eliminate local property taxes, replacing them with state revenues. One of the supporters of the measure is Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck. The other measure, sponsored by a group called North Dakota Voters First, would change several aspects of elections. Both measures need 26,904 valid signatures by July 6 to get on the November ballot.
An effort in 2012 to abolish property taxes failed miserably, with 77% of the voters opposing it. Local and state officials worked together to stop the measure, arguing it would leave local governments at the mercy of the state without sufficient funds.
Becker believes North Dakota is in a better position now to eliminate property taxes. He cites state taxes picking up more of the cost of K-12 education, human service programs and local costs for roads.
Under the proposed measure, local property taxes would be replaced by state revenues. Local governments would retain control over how the money is used, according to Becker.
The Tribune editorial board doubts the state’s in a position to replace property taxes even with renewed oil revenue. Recently, there were predictions oil production in North Dakota would peak within five years. Oil prices nosedived this week amid a fight between Russia and OPEC and concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
You have free articles remaining.
Alaska provides an example of the danger of relying on oil revenue. Alaska has roughly $65 billion in a fund that used to fund 90% of the state budget; it now funds 80%. The fund dropped to half its current value when investment returns were poor and the state had huge deficits. The payouts to residents were established when production and the price of oil were higher than now, so the payouts have declined.
North Dakota got a lesson a few years ago on the impact to our economy when oil prices and production dropped. In difficult economic times, the state might not be in a position to provide local governments with the amount of funding that’s desired.
The Tribune understands the unhappiness with property taxes. Tax relief has been promised, but it hasn’t been long-lasting. Local governments would better serve the public if they were more consistent in maintaining property tax levels.
Still, the Tribune doesn’t believe abolishing property taxes will be workable.
As for the election measure, it has some intriguing aspects. It provides processes for military and overseas voters, election audits, open primaries, instant runoffs, elections, legislative redistricting and subdivision of House legislative districts. It’s a three-page proposal.
That’s a lot to digest and will require extensive study. Giving redistricting to the Ethics Commission is appealing, but is it the right fit?
This measure shouldn’t be taken lightly, and the Tribune fears it may be trying to accomplish too much. Debate and discussion over the measure will be essential.