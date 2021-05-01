Tribune editorial: Two big steps, missteps at the session

The 2021 Legislature adjourned early Friday after approving a record budget. It was a session of some major achievements with forays into debates over social issues such as mandatory masks and transgender athletes.

The $17 billion budget tops the previous record by $2.5 billion and was bolstered by federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Still, it’s an amazing number for a body that has been historically tight with the budget. That’s been changed in recent years largely because of oil revenue.

Two of the most important steps taken by the Legislature involved improving the state for the future. One, a $680 million bonding bill for infrastructure projects with a focus on flood-control needs, reflected a change in approach. Legislators have been reluctant in the past to approve bonding. Original proposals sought more money for a wide variety of projects, but the scope of the final bill was scaled back.

The other major legislation was the creation of an expanded investment policy to provide loans for infrastructure projects and offer capital for in-state companies. The program will use 20% of future oil tax collections going into the Legacy Fund for the loans.