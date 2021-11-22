Tribune editorial: Turkey pardon custom benefits those in need

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The North Dakota governor’s annual pardoning of the turkey, held last week at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe, is a fun tradition aimed at focusing attention on the state’s agriculture industry and charitable organizations. Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned this year’s turkey, Ben, at an event held at the soup cafe instead of the Capitol. The Turkey Federation donated 15 turkeys each to Heavens Helpers and the Abused Adult Resource Center. During the ceremony, Burgum acknowledged that rising food prices and inflation are added challenges for nonprofits this year. Giving Tuesday, this year held on Nov. 30, is a good time to consider supporting local charities. On that day, online donations to the Great Plains Food Bank, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and other participating nonprofits will be matched, doubling the impact of contributions.

Down

North Dakota’s insurance commissioner was right to criticize the $49 million payout to former Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft revealed last week in Internal Revenue Service documents. Krabbenhoft, who left Sanford in 2020, received the sum of money last year through salary, incentive-based pay, severance and supplemental executive retirement plans, the Argus Leader reported. Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread called the payout “astronomical” and said the impact to consumers cannot be ignored. The Sanford Health Board of Trustees has ended the executive plan that contributed to the large payout, according to the tax form. Sanford CEO and President Bill Gassen said in an email to employees that was obtained by the Argus Leader that he plans to reduce administrative and executive costs.

Up

Gabe Brown, a Bismarck farmer and rancher, is the recipient of the Heinz Award for the Environment, the Heinz Family Foundation announced last week. The award, named after the late U.S. Sen. John Heinz, recognizes Brown’s work in regenerative farming and soil health. Brown began experimenting with new farming practices after weather-related crop disasters on his farm near Bismarck. Brown said he plans to use the $250,000 cash award to further education on regenerative farming.

Down

Homes in northwest Bismarck have been inundated with tumbleweeds, creating piles as high as 15 feet in front of some homes. The tumbleweeds are worse than usual this year due to drought conditions and high winds. Some homeowners said it took them 20 trips to dispose of the tumbleweeds. It was good to see that Bismarck Public Works assisted homeowners after receiving calls for help. Crews used loaders and dump trucks last week to clear the weeds.

