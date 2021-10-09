Tribune editorial: Tribes, state benefit from improved ties

A mutual aid pact signed this week by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and the state is the latest step toward improved relations and cooperation. Gov. Doug Burgum has made working with tribal nations a key part of his administration’s agenda.

The agreement finalized this week will improve emergency responses on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Under the agreement, the closest available law enforcement officers will be able to deal with emergency calls, requests for mutual aid, temporary detainment or arrest, pursuits, use of force and extradition. Matters of jurisdiction will be sorted out later.

Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse, North Dakota Highway Patrol cultural liaison officer, helped develop the agreement with the tribe over the last three years. She said the tribe and state shared the same concerns, and it wasn’t difficult to create the framework for the agreement.

Cultural awareness will be part of the training officers receive. The patrol’s northwest region of troopers will get the training, and tribal law enforcement officers have been invited.