Tribune editorial: Tribal colleges, industry partner on workforce

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

An apprenticeship program seeks to address North Dakota’s workforce shortage while also providing new opportunities for graduates of the state’s tribal colleges. Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tribal College System announced Friday a public-private partnership involving a $14 million investment from industry. Hess Corp. will invest $12 million over the next four years to tuition assistance, stipends and support for establishing apprenticeships in a variety of industries. Halliburton and Nabors Industries will each invest $1 million. The state’s five tribal colleges will design the apprenticeships based on local needs. The partnership between tribal colleges and the oil and gas industry makes a lot of sense given the high unemployment rates of some tribal communities and the workforce needs in the Bakken and elsewhere.

Down

The weather is cooling, and it's not really the time of year that one thinks of mosquitoes. But cases of West Nile virus are on the rise in North Dakota, and state health officials are reminding people to take precautions against disease-spreading mosquitoes. Health officials have documented 18 cases of the virus in people around the state, including one case apiece in Burleigh and Morton counties. There also have been cases in McLean, Mercer and Stark counties in western North Dakota. Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms. But the virus can lead to serious conditions such as meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis, or even death. Taking precautions against mosquitoes is an easy thing to do, and it makes sense.

Up

North Dakota saw an 11.5% increase in taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period last year. Taxable sales and purchases were $5.9 billion for April, May and June, the fifth consecutive quarter the state has seen double-digit growth, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. A majority of industries reported growth despite inflationary pressures.

Down

Drought appears on the verge of exploding across North Dakota again, after a dry summer. Drought disappeared from the state after a wet April. But in just the last two weeks, abnormally dry conditions and then moderate drought have blanketed almost the entire state. And there's a pocket of severe drought in the northwest. The signs are evident -- farm fields that are drying out as late-season crops mature and a shrinking Missouri River are two of them. And it doesn't appear the situation is going to improve anytime soon. AccuWeather expects dry conditions to persist in the central U.S. through autumn.